March Madness 2019 live stream: First Four game times, TV schedule for Tuesday and Wednesday

The 2019 NCAA Tournament has arrived, and the first set of games get going on Tuesday, March 19. Although most of the real action begins two days later, Tuesday and Wednesday are reserved for the tournaments First Four games. Each year, eight teams play for the final four spots in the field of 64. Dayton, Ohio hosts the games each year.

On Tuesday, No. 16 Prairie View faces No. 16 Farleigh Dickinson for a chance to meet No. 1 Gonzaga in the West Region. No. 11 Temple meets No. 11 Belmont, and the winner will get No. 6 Maryland in the East Region. Wednesday includes No. 16 NC Central vs. No. 16 North Dakota State, the winner getting No. 1 Duke in the East, and No. 11 St. John’s vs. No. 11 Arizona State, the winner moving on to face No. 6 Buffalo in the West.

First Four schedule and streaming info

Tuesday, March 19

No. 16 Prairie View vs. No. 16 Farleigh Dickinson 6:30 p.m. ET | West Region TV: truTV Streaming: fuboTV, truTV Live, March Madness Live

No. 11 Temple meets No. 11 Belmont 9 p.m. ET* | East Region TV: truTV Streaming: fuboTV, truTV Live, March Madness Live

Wednesday, March 20

No. 16 NC Central vs. No. 16 North Dakota State 6: 30 p.m. ET | East Region TV: truTV Streaming: fuboTV, truTV Live, March Madness Live

No. 11 St. John’s vs. No. 11 Arizona State 9 p.m. ET* | West Region TV: truTV Streaming: fuboTV, truTV Live, March Madness Live

*approximately; depends on the conclusion of the first game

Sure, these games may not seem as important as the ones that start on Thursday, but you never know how one of these teams could impact the tournament. In recent years, we’ve actually seen a First Four team win at least one game in the tournament’s “main draw” in every year since the the Dayton games became a thing in 2011. Most recently, That trend Syracuse defeated Arizona State in Dayton, then knocked off both TCU and Michigan State to crash the Sweet 16 in 2018.