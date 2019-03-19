A 32-character Game of Thrones bracket to see who survives

It’s the middle of March, which officially means it’s NCAA tournament bracket season. And I’m not talking about the field of 68 that you’ll stare at, sweat through, change your mind about, and inevitably fail to predict. I’m talking about the FUN brackets. The ones that you can’t get wrong (yet). The ones you can fight about with your friends. The ones that you actually have an idea of what you’re talking about.

As a follow up to SB Nation’s Meme Bracket from last year, we’re getting a bit more topical. We’ve ranked the top 32 Game of Thrones characters and seeded them by likeliness to survive Season 8 and sit on the Iron Throne.

Considering this is a show where Cersei blew up an entire city of main characters, the patriarch of the Stark House was executed in Season 1, and Jon Snow died and then came back to life and cozied up with his aunt, ANYTHING can happen. There will be upsets!

Here at the 32 seeds:

1. Jon Snow

2. Daenerys Targaryen

3. The Night King

4. Cersei Lannister

5. Arya Stark

6. Tyrion Lannister

7. Sansa Stark

8. Bran Stark

9. Jaime Lannister

10. Melisandre

11. The Mountain

12. Brienne of Tarth

13. The Hound

14. Euron Greyjoy

15. Drogon

16. Wight Viserion

17. Rhaegal

18. Yara Greyjoy

19. Jorah Mormont

20. Sam Tarly

21. Grey Worm

22. Tormund

23. Bronn

24. Beric Dondarrion

25. Theon Greyjoy

26. Lyanna Mormont

27. Davos Seaworth

28. Gendry

29. Podrick

30. Varys

31. Missandei

32. Ghost

The bracket looks as so:

And here are my picks and why I picked them.

First Round

No. 1 Jon Snow vs. No. 32 Ghost

Winner: Jon Snow. He didn’t die once to get killed by his own dog.

No. 16 Wight Viserion vs. No. 17 Rhaegal

Winner: Wight Viserion. A wight dragon can’t lose to the least-important regular dragon.

No. 9 Jaime Lannister vs. No. 24 Beric

Winner: Beric. Jaime has one arm and is overrated.

No. 8 Bran Stark vs. No. 25 Theon Greyjoy

Winner: Bran Stark. Theon is a coward.

No. 4 Cersei Lannister vs. No. 29 Podrick

Winner: Cersei. She’s ruthless.

No. 13 The Hound vs. No. 20 Sam Tarly

Winner: The Hound. Sam isn’t meant for battle.

No. 12 Brienne of Tarth vs. No. 21 Grey Worm

Winner: Brienne. Tough fight, but Brienne has Stark daughters to live for.

No. 2 Daenerys Targaryean vs. No. 31 Missandei

Winner: Daenerys. Missandei can’t fight her queen.

No. 15 Drogon vs. No. 18 Yara Greyjoy

Winner: Drogon. Dracarys!

No. 10 Melisandre vs. No. 23 Bronn

Winner: Bronn. I’m done with Melisandre.

No. 7 Sansa Stark vs. No. 26 Lyanna Mormont

Winner: Lyanna Mormont. A LEGEND.

No. 3 The Night King vs. No. 30 Varys

Winner: The Night King. Come on now.

No. 14 Euron Greyjoy vs. No. 19 Jorah Mormont

Winner: Jorah Mormont. Old guy can still fight.

No. 11 The Mountain vs. No. 22 Tormund

Winner: The Mountain. Sorry, Tormound. He’s giant. And blue.

No. 6 Tyrion Lannister vs. No. 27 Davos Seaworth

Winner: Ser Davos. Tyrion’s antics are played out. This one’s for Shireen.

Sweet 16

No. 1 Jon Snow vs. No. 16 Wight Viserion

Winner: Jon Snow. Dragons are killable. Viserion is proof.

No. 8 Bran Stark vs. No. 24 Beric

Winner: Bran. I have no clue what he can do, but Beric doesn’t stand a chance.

No. 4 Cersei Lannister vs. No. 13 The Hound

Winner: The Hound. It’s time Cersei falls. She has no true allies left.

No. 5 Arya Stark vs. No. 12 Brienne of Tarth

Winner: Arya. Brienne will just lay down on the spot.

No. 2 Daenerys Targaryean vs. No. 15 Drogon

Winner: Daenerys. Drogon would never.

No. 23 Bronn vs. No. 26 Lyanna Mormont

Winner: Bronn. I just can’t count him out — even if I want the Lyanna run to continue.

No. 3 The Night King vs. No. 19 Jorah Mormont

Winner: The Night King. He’s THE NIGHT KING.

No. 11 The Mountain vs. No. 27 Davos Seaworth

Winner: The Mountain. In seven seconds.

Elite Eight

No. 1 Jon Snow vs. No. 8 Bran Stark

Winner: Bran Stark. Bran is literally a freak. His powers scare me and are cooler than Jon Snow, Thrones’ most vanilla character.

No. 5 Arya Stark vs. No. 13 The Hound

Winner: Arya. It’s what Brienne would want and also Arya is simply the best fighter in Westeros.

No. 2 Daenerys vs. No. 23 Bronn

Winner: Daenerys. She’s dragon-less, but she’s been fighting her whole life. A drunken dad won’t stop her.

No. 3 The Night King vs. No. 11 The Mountain

Winner: The Night King. The Mountain will think he can win based on his pure strength. Nope.

Final Four

No. 5 Arya Stark vs. No. 8 Bran Stark

Winner: Arya. She’s a faceless person. She’s an expert with a sword. She’s everything, and she can withstand Bran’s mind games.

No. 2 Daenerys Targaryean vs. No. 3 The Night King

Winner: The Night King. I mean, yeah. Daenerys blew a three dragon lead.

Championship

No. 3 The Night King vs. No. 5 Arya Stark

Winner: Arya Stark. The only character I trust in this entire show is smart, quick, strong and listens to her siblings (for the most part.) She knows how Jon succeeded, and she’s 100 times the fighter he ever was.

The throne is Arya’s.