A 32-character Game of Thrones bracket to see who survives

It’s the middle of March, which officially means it’s NCAA tournament bracket season. And I’m not talking about the field of 68 that you’ll stare at, sweat through, change your mind about, and inevitably fail to predict. I’m talking about the FUN brackets. The ones that you can’t get wrong (yet). The ones you can fight about with your friends. The ones that you actually have an idea of what you’re talking about.
As a follow up to SB Nation’s Meme Bracket from last year, we’re getting a bit more topical. We’ve ranked the top 32 Game of Thrones characters and seeded them by likeliness to survive Season 8 and sit on the Iron Throne.
Considering this is a show where Cersei blew up an entire city of main characters, the patriarch of the Stark House was executed in Season 1, and Jon Snow died and then came back to life and cozied up with his aunt, ANYTHING can happen. There will be upsets!
Here at the 32 seeds:
1. Jon Snow
2. Daenerys Targaryen
3. The Night King
4. Cersei Lannister
5. Arya Stark
6. Tyrion Lannister
7. Sansa Stark
8. Bran Stark
9. Jaime Lannister
10. Melisandre
11. The Mountain
12. Brienne of Tarth
13. The Hound
14. Euron Greyjoy
15. Drogon
16. Wight Viserion
17. Rhaegal
18. Yara Greyjoy
19. Jorah Mormont
20. Sam Tarly
21. Grey Worm
22. Tormund
23. Bronn
24. Beric Dondarrion
25. Theon Greyjoy
26. Lyanna Mormont
27. Davos Seaworth
28. Gendry
29. Podrick
30. Varys
31. Missandei
32. Ghost
The bracket looks as so:
And here are my picks and why I picked them.
First Round
No. 1 Jon Snow vs. No. 32 Ghost
Winner: Jon Snow. He didn’t die once to get killed by his own dog.
No. 16 Wight Viserion vs. No. 17 Rhaegal
Winner: Wight Viserion. A wight dragon can’t lose to the least-important regular dragon.
No. 9 Jaime Lannister vs. No. 24 Beric
Winner: Beric. Jaime has one arm and is overrated.
No. 8 Bran Stark vs. No. 25 Theon Greyjoy
Winner: Bran Stark. Theon is a coward.
No. 4 Cersei Lannister vs. No. 29 Podrick
Winner: Cersei. She’s ruthless.
No. 13 The Hound vs. No. 20 Sam Tarly
Winner: The Hound. Sam isn’t meant for battle.
No. 12 Brienne of Tarth vs. No. 21 Grey Worm
Winner: Brienne. Tough fight, but Brienne has Stark daughters to live for.
No. 2 Daenerys Targaryean vs. No. 31 Missandei
Winner: Daenerys. Missandei can’t fight her queen.
No. 15 Drogon vs. No. 18 Yara Greyjoy
Winner: Drogon. Dracarys!
No. 10 Melisandre vs. No. 23 Bronn
Winner: Bronn. I’m done with Melisandre.
No. 7 Sansa Stark vs. No. 26 Lyanna Mormont
Winner: Lyanna Mormont. A LEGEND.
No. 3 The Night King vs. No. 30 Varys
Winner: The Night King. Come on now.
No. 14 Euron Greyjoy vs. No. 19 Jorah Mormont
Winner: Jorah Mormont. Old guy can still fight.
No. 11 The Mountain vs. No. 22 Tormund
Winner: The Mountain. Sorry, Tormound. He’s giant. And blue.
No. 6 Tyrion Lannister vs. No. 27 Davos Seaworth
Winner: Ser Davos. Tyrion’s antics are played out. This one’s for Shireen.
Sweet 16
No. 1 Jon Snow vs. No. 16 Wight Viserion
Winner: Jon Snow. Dragons are killable. Viserion is proof.
No. 8 Bran Stark vs. No. 24 Beric
Winner: Bran. I have no clue what he can do, but Beric doesn’t stand a chance.
No. 4 Cersei Lannister vs. No. 13 The Hound
Winner: The Hound. It’s time Cersei falls. She has no true allies left.
No. 5 Arya Stark vs. No. 12 Brienne of Tarth
Winner: Arya. Brienne will just lay down on the spot.
No. 2 Daenerys Targaryean vs. No. 15 Drogon
Winner: Daenerys. Drogon would never.
No. 23 Bronn vs. No. 26 Lyanna Mormont
Winner: Bronn. I just can’t count him out — even if I want the Lyanna run to continue.
No. 3 The Night King vs. No. 19 Jorah Mormont
Winner: The Night King. He’s THE NIGHT KING.
No. 11 The Mountain vs. No. 27 Davos Seaworth
Winner: The Mountain. In seven seconds.
Elite Eight
No. 1 Jon Snow vs. No. 8 Bran Stark
Winner: Bran Stark. Bran is literally a freak. His powers scare me and are cooler than Jon Snow, Thrones’ most vanilla character.
No. 5 Arya Stark vs. No. 13 The Hound
Winner: Arya. It’s what Brienne would want and also Arya is simply the best fighter in Westeros.
No. 2 Daenerys vs. No. 23 Bronn
Winner: Daenerys. She’s dragon-less, but she’s been fighting her whole life. A drunken dad won’t stop her.
No. 3 The Night King vs. No. 11 The Mountain
Winner: The Night King. The Mountain will think he can win based on his pure strength. Nope.
Final Four
No. 5 Arya Stark vs. No. 8 Bran Stark
Winner: Arya. She’s a faceless person. She’s an expert with a sword. She’s everything, and she can withstand Bran’s mind games.
No. 2 Daenerys Targaryean vs. No. 3 The Night King
Winner: The Night King. I mean, yeah. Daenerys blew a three dragon lead.
Championship
No. 3 The Night King vs. No. 5 Arya Stark
Winner: Arya Stark. The only character I trust in this entire show is smart, quick, strong and listens to her siblings (for the most part.) She knows how Jon succeeded, and she’s 100 times the fighter he ever was.
The throne is Arya’s.
Loading comments...