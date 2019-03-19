CBI 2019: Bracket, schedule, scores, and TV/live stream info

You can’t swing a stick without hitting a postseason college basketball tournament these days, and that’s a good thing. The College Basketball Invitational, or CBI, begins on Tuesday and featured 16 teams who didn’t make it into or otherwise are not participating in the main NCAA Tournament or the NIT.

All of Fresno State, Bowling Green, Jacksonville State, San Francisco and BYU declined invitations to participate in the CBI this year. It’s worth noting that teams invited have to pay a $50,000 entrant fee before they’re added to the field of 16.

This year, said field contains multiple teams ranked in the top 100 in RPI by the NCAA, including No. 90 Utah Valley, No. 91 Southern Miss, No. 96 Grand Canyon and No. 99 South Florida.

Below you can find all the information you need to follow the action, and we’ll have updated results throughout the tournament.

Format

The CBI is a 16-team tournament organized into four regional brackets of four teams. The teams that advance to the semifinals are reseeded, while the finals are a best-of-three series.

Teams

Brown Bears

Cal State Northridge Matadors

California Baptist Lancers

Central Michigan Chippewas

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers

DePaul Blue Demons

Loyola Marymount Lions

Longwood Lancers

Grand Canyon Antelopes

Howard Bison

South Florida Bulls

Southern Miss Golden Eagles

Stony Brook Seawolves

UAB Blazers

Utah Valley Wolverines

West Virginia Mountaineers

Bracket, schedule, and scores

Play begins on Tuesday and continues with the bulk of first-round matchups on Wednesday. The second round takes place on Monday, March 25, and the semifinals will take place on March 27 and 28, with the championship series taking place on April 1, 3 and, if necessary, 5.

ESPN has broadcast rights for the tournament, and will show the finals on ESPNU, with other select games available via ESPN+.

First Round: Tuesday, March 19

CSUN at Utah Valey, 9 p.m.

First Round: Wednesday, March 20

Grand Canyon at West Virginia, March 20, 7 p.m.

Howard at Coastal Carolina, 7 p.m.

Stony Brook at South Florida, 7 p.m.

Southern Miss at Longwood, 7 p.m.

UAB at Brown, 7 p.m.

Central Michigan at DePaul, 8 p.m.

Loyola Marymount at Cal Baptist, 10 p.m.

Second Round: Monday, March 25

Semifinals: March 27-28

Finals: April 1, 3, 5 (if necessary)