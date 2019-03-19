Last year, my bracket picks performed better than in the recent. I pegged three of the Final Four correctly and went 40-23 in my post-First Four selections, good for a winning percentage of 63.5. Unfortunately, I went 0-for-3 once the focus of the college basketball world switched to San Antonio, thanks to my ill-advised selection of an Arizona Wildcats-Kansas Jayhawks title game, with a Wildcats’ victory. Oops.

Hopefully, my bracket won’t be completely busted before the final weekend in 2019. But before I quickly make my picks, I want to share some thoughts on filling out your bracket that build off my Monday analysis of the Selection Committee’s new tool, the NET, and its final seed list.

Potential first-round upsets

For many fans, including myself, the first two days of the NCAA tournament are superior to all of the others, thanks both to the constant action and the maximum potential for drama. So, I examined each of the eight matchup groupings to determine what might be the most intriguing options for upsets, based on the NET ratings of the opponents.

Picking the second weekend

If you want to win your bracket pool, Sweet Sixteen and Elite Eight success is paramount. And with most of your upset picks likely to be swept aside by the time second round Sunday ends, you need to know which of the higher seeds could face a trickier path to picking up the two second weekend victories needed to make it to Minneapolis. For these two rounds, I compared the placement of the top four seeds in each region on both the Committee’s seed list and in the Selection Sunday NET table.

NCAA Tournament regions by the seed list and NET Region Total of Regional Seeds by NET Total of Top 4 Seeds by Seed List Total of Top 4 Seeds by NET Region Total of Regional Seeds by NET Total of Top 4 Seeds by Seed List Total of Top 4 Seeds by NET Midwest 870 32 37 East 965.5 34 36 South 782 34 43 West 841 36 37

Yesterday, I wrote that the East was the weakest region by far, as the total and average of its participants’ NET rankings were far higher than the others. However, much of that was driven by seeds five through 16. Looking at only the total NET ranking of the region’s top four seeds, the East (Duke, Michigan State, LSU and Virginia Tech) ends up as the strongest, edging the Midwest and West. So, you might expect the No. 1 overall seed, the Blue Devils to have the most difficult path to the Final Four.

On the other hand, the South, the strongest region overall, has the weakest top four seed total (43, compared to the East’s 36 and Midwest/West’s 36), no doubt driven by the presence of Kansas State. They’re 24th in the NET, which is the lowest ranking of any of the bracket’s top 16 teams — four spots below Kansas. So maybe Virginia’s road to Minneapolis won’t be quite as difficult as anticipated.

Totaling the top four teams in each region as they appear in the Selection Committee’s official seed list provides a different perspective, In this case, North Carolina’s Midwest rates as the most difficult, with Gonzaga’s West being slightly easier than either Duke’s East or Virginia’s South.

Picks!

Now it’s time to actually share my selections. I’ll limit my commentary from this point forward, since much of my analysis has led to these decisions, for better or worse. Remember that if you use my picks, you do so at your own risk! We’ll go with the left side of the bracket first (East and West), then the right (South and Midwest), with the Final Four at the end. This bracket seems top heavy, but there’s room for chaos, particularly away from the top two seed lines.

East

First Four winners: NC Central to set up the crosstown matchup with Duke and Temple over Belmont, since I always pick any team I didn’t project into the bracket to win at least one.

First round winners: 1. Duke, 9. UCF, 5. Mississippi State, 4. Virginia Tech, 11. Temple, 14. Yale, 7. Louisville, 2. Michigan State

Off to D.C.: 1. Duke, 4. Virginia Tech, 11. Temple, 2. Michigan State

Regional final: 1. Duke over 2. Michigan State

West

First Four winners: Prairie View A&M and Arizona State

First Round winners: 1. Gonzaga, 8. Syracuse, 12. Murray State, 4. Florida State, 6. Buffalo, 3. Texas Tech, 10. Florida, 2. Michigan

Traveling to Anaheim: 1. Gonzaga, 4. Florida State, 6. Buffalo, 2. Michigan

Regional final: 1. Gonzaga over 6. Buffalo

South

First round winners: 1. Virginia, 9. Oklahoma, 12. Oregon, 13. UC Irvine, 11. Saint Mary’s, 3. Purdue, 7. Cincinnati, 2. Tennessee

Bound for Louisville: 1. Virginia, 12. Oregon, 11. Saint Mary’s, 2. Tennessee

Regional final: 2. Tennessee over 1. Virginia

Midwest

First round winners: 1. North Carolina, 8. Utah State, 5. Auburn, 13. Northeastern, 6. Iowa State, 3. Houston, 10. Seton Hall, 2. Kentucky

Going to Kansas City: 1. North Carolina, 5. Auburn, 6. Iowa State, 2. Kentucky

Regional final: 1. North Carolina over 2. Kentucky

Final Four

National semifinals: East 1. Duke over West 1. Gonzaga in a Maui rematch and Midwest No. 1 UNC over South No. 2 Tennessee

National final: Duke tops UNC in their unprecedented fourth meeting of the season, 74-72.