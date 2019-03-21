March Madness live stream 2019: Times, TV channels, and how to watch Thursday online

It’s finally here. After the First Four advanced to the full bracket, the NCAA Tournament begins in earnest on Thursday with a slew of first-round games. Broadcast duties for all of March Madness will be carried out by CBS, TBS ,TNT and truTV, with live streaming available via fuboTV, CBS All-Access, TBS, WatchTNT, truTV, and March Madness Live.
Gonzaga will be the only one seed in action on Thursday, as they are set to face First Four winner Farleigh Dickinson. That game is set for 7:27 p.m. ET on truTV. There will be a pair of two seeds in action as Michigan will face No. 15 Montana, and Kentucky will take on No. 14 Abilene Christian.
We also will see one of the always-intriguing eight seed vs. nine seed matchups, as No. 9 Baylor will take on No. 8 Syracuse at 9:57 p.m., also on truTV. The first game of the day will see No. 7 Louisville against No. 10 Minnesota.
Below, we’re going to go over all games from Thursday and how you can watch them.
All times Eastern
No. 10 Minnesota vs. No. 7 Louisville
Location: Wells Fargo Arena, Des Moines, Ia.
Time: 12:15 p.m.
TV: CBS
Online Streaming: fuboTV, CBS All-Access, March Madness Live
No. 14 Yale vs. No. 3 LSU
Location: VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena, Jacksonville, Fla.
Time: 12:40 p.m.
TV: truTV
Online Streaming: fuboTV, truTV, March Madness Live
No. 12 New Mexico State vs. No. 5 Auburn
Location: Vivint Smart Home Arena, Salt Lake City, Utah
Time: 1:30 p.m.
TV: TNT
Online Streaming: fuboTV, WatchTNT, March Madness Live
No. 13 Vermont vs. No. 4 Florida State
Location: XL Center, Hartford, Conn.
Time: 2 p.m.
TV: TBS
Online Streaming: fuboTV, TBS, March Madness Live
No. 15 Bradley vs. No. 2 Michigan State
Location: Wells Fargo Arena, Des Moines, Ia.
Time: 2:45 p.m.
TV: CBS
Online Streaming: fuboTV, CBS All-Access, March Madness Live
No. 11 Belmont vs. No. 6 Maryland
Location: VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena, Jacksonville, Fla.
Time: 3:10 p.m.
TV: truTV
Online Streaming: fuboTV, truTV, March Madness Live
No. Northeastern vs. No. 4 Kansas
Location: Vivint Smart Home Arena, Salt Lake City, Utah
Time: 4 p.m.
TV: TNT
Online Streaming: fuboTV, WatchTNT, March Madness Live
No. 12 Murray State vs. No. 5 Marquette
Location: XL Center, Hartford, Conn.
Time: 4:30 p.m.
TV: TBS
Online Streaming: fuboTV, TBS, March Madness Live
No. 10 Florida vs. No. 7 Nevada
Location: Wells Fargo Arena, Des Moines, Ia.
Time: 6:50 p.m.
TV: TNT
Online Streaming: fuboTV, WatchTNT, March Madness Live
No. 15 Abilene Christian vs. No. 2 Kentucky
Location: VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena, Jacksonville, Fla.
Time: 7:10 p.m.
TV: CBS
Online Streaming: fuboTV, CBS All-Access, March Madness Live
No. 11 Saint Mary’s vs. No. 6 Villanova
Location: XL Center, Hartford, Conn.
Time: 7:20 p.m.
TV: TBS
Online Streaming: fuboTV, TBS, March Madness Live
No. 16 Farleigh Dickinson vs. No. 1 Gonzaga
Location: Vivint Smart Home Arena, Salt Lake City, Utah
Time: 7:27 p.m.
TV: truTV
Online Streaming: fuboTV, truTV, March Madness Live
No. 15 Montana vs. No. 2 Michigan
Location: Wells Fargo Arena, Des Moines, Ia.
Time: 9:20 p.m.
TV: TNT
Online Streaming: fuboTV, WatchTNT, March Madness Live
No. 10 Seton Hall vs. No. 7 Wofford
Location: VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena, Jacksonville, Fla.
Time: 9:40 p.m.
TV: CBS
Online Streaming: fuboTV, CBS All-Access, March Madness Live
No. 14 Old Dominion vs. No. 3 Purdue
Location: XL Center, Hartford, Conn.
Time: 9:50 p.m.
TV: TBS
Online Streaming: fuboTV, TBS, March Madness Live
No. 9 Baylor vs. No. 8 Syracuse
Location: Vivint Smart Home Arena, Salt Lake City, Utah
Time: 9:57 p.m.
TV: truTV
Online Streaming: fuboTV, truTV, March Madness Live