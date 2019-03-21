March Madness live stream 2019: Times, TV channels, and how to watch Thursday online

It’s finally here. After the First Four advanced to the full bracket, the NCAA Tournament begins in earnest on Thursday with a slew of first-round games. Broadcast duties for all of March Madness will be carried out by CBS, TBS ,TNT and truTV, with live streaming available via fuboTV, CBS All-Access, TBS, WatchTNT, truTV, and March Madness Live.

Gonzaga will be the only one seed in action on Thursday, as they are set to face First Four winner Farleigh Dickinson. That game is set for 7:27 p.m. ET on truTV. There will be a pair of two seeds in action as Michigan will face No. 15 Montana, and Kentucky will take on No. 14 Abilene Christian.

We also will see one of the always-intriguing eight seed vs. nine seed matchups, as No. 9 Baylor will take on No. 8 Syracuse at 9:57 p.m., also on truTV. The first game of the day will see No. 7 Louisville against No. 10 Minnesota.

Below, we’re going to go over all games from Thursday and how you can watch them.

All times Eastern

No. 10 Minnesota vs. No. 7 Louisville

Location: Wells Fargo Arena, Des Moines, Ia.

Time: 12:15 p.m.

TV: CBS

Online Streaming: fuboTV, CBS All-Access, March Madness Live

No. 14 Yale vs. No. 3 LSU

Location: VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena, Jacksonville, Fla.

Time: 12:40 p.m.

TV: truTV

Online Streaming: fuboTV, truTV, March Madness Live

No. 12 New Mexico State vs. No. 5 Auburn

Location: Vivint Smart Home Arena, Salt Lake City, Utah

Time: 1:30 p.m.

TV: TNT

Online Streaming: fuboTV, WatchTNT, March Madness Live

No. 13 Vermont vs. No. 4 Florida State

Location: XL Center, Hartford, Conn.

Time: 2 p.m.

TV: TBS

Online Streaming: fuboTV, TBS, March Madness Live

No. 15 Bradley vs. No. 2 Michigan State

Location: Wells Fargo Arena, Des Moines, Ia.

Time: 2:45 p.m.

TV: CBS

Online Streaming: fuboTV, CBS All-Access, March Madness Live

No. 11 Belmont vs. No. 6 Maryland

Location: VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena, Jacksonville, Fla.

Time: 3:10 p.m.

TV: truTV

Online Streaming: fuboTV, truTV, March Madness Live

No. Northeastern vs. No. 4 Kansas

Location: Vivint Smart Home Arena, Salt Lake City, Utah

Time: 4 p.m.

TV: TNT

Online Streaming: fuboTV, WatchTNT, March Madness Live

No. 12 Murray State vs. No. 5 Marquette

Location: XL Center, Hartford, Conn.

Time: 4:30 p.m.

TV: TBS

Online Streaming: fuboTV, TBS, March Madness Live

No. 10 Florida vs. No. 7 Nevada

Location: Wells Fargo Arena, Des Moines, Ia.

Time: 6:50 p.m.

TV: TNT

Online Streaming: fuboTV, WatchTNT, March Madness Live

No. 15 Abilene Christian vs. No. 2 Kentucky

Location: VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena, Jacksonville, Fla.

Time: 7:10 p.m.

TV: CBS

Online Streaming: fuboTV, CBS All-Access, March Madness Live

No. 11 Saint Mary’s vs. No. 6 Villanova

Location: XL Center, Hartford, Conn.

Time: 7:20 p.m.

TV: TBS

Online Streaming: fuboTV, TBS, March Madness Live

No. 16 Farleigh Dickinson vs. No. 1 Gonzaga

Location: Vivint Smart Home Arena, Salt Lake City, Utah

Time: 7:27 p.m.

TV: truTV

Online Streaming: fuboTV, truTV, March Madness Live

No. 15 Montana vs. No. 2 Michigan

Location: Wells Fargo Arena, Des Moines, Ia.

Time: 9:20 p.m.

TV: TNT

Online Streaming: fuboTV, WatchTNT, March Madness Live

No. 10 Seton Hall vs. No. 7 Wofford

Location: VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena, Jacksonville, Fla.

Time: 9:40 p.m.

TV: CBS

Online Streaming: fuboTV, CBS All-Access, March Madness Live

No. 14 Old Dominion vs. No. 3 Purdue

Location: XL Center, Hartford, Conn.

Time: 9:50 p.m.

TV: TBS

Online Streaming: fuboTV, TBS, March Madness Live

No. 9 Baylor vs. No. 8 Syracuse

Location: Vivint Smart Home Arena, Salt Lake City, Utah

Time: 9:57 p.m.

TV: truTV

Online Streaming: fuboTV, truTV, March Madness Live