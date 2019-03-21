Vermont’s Duncan brothers become first family to have 3 players on the court in March Madness game

The opening day of the men’s NCAA tournament gave us a historical moment. Vermont put three brothers onto the court at the same time, with Ernie Duncan, Everett Duncan, and Robin Duncan all appearing.
It didn’t take long for the trio to work together, immediately hooking up on a play that went down as the books as: Robin Duncan to Everett Duncan to Ernie Duncan for three.
Our favorite kind of pass!— #AEHoops (@AEHoopsNews) March 21, 2019
Duncan ➡️ Duncan ➡️ Duncan for THREE! @UVMmbb #NCAAVCats #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/Q1N9XQwxp3
So neat.
