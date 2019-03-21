LSU’s Emmitt Williams destroyed an innocent Coke Zero while crashing into the scorer’s table

It was a tragic day for court-side beverages on Thursday when LSU’s Emmitt Williams crashed over the scorer’s table and obliterated a soda — and it was even more amazing in slow motion.

I’ve got to applaud the effort of the crashee here to try and do the “pinch cup and hope it doesn’t spill” technique, but it went badly anyway. There was the first spill, then the second explosion that drenched everyone in the radius of the soda.

Thankfully everyone was OK — except for LSU who had a late-game scare by a Yale comeback.