The 2019 NCAA Tournament resumes on Friday with 16 more games to finish off the first round, narrowing the field from 48 to 32 teams. Television coverage will be split across CBS, TBS, TNT and truTV.

The big draw on Friday is national player of the year favorite Zion Williamson and Duke, ranked the top overall team in the tournament and a No. 1 seed in the East Region. The Blue Devils will take on North Dakota State (7:10 p.m. ET, CBS), who beat North Carolina Central in a First Four matchup on Wednesday in Dayton.

The other two ACC No. 1 seeds in the tournament are also in action on Friday, with Virginia in the South Region against Gardner Webb (3:10 p.m., truTV) and North Carolina atop the Midwest Region and hosting Iona (9:20 p.m., TNT).

Friday’s first round games will be played in Columbia, South Carolina, Columbus, Ohio, Tulsa, Oklahoma, and San Jose, Calif. Action begins Friday with No. 7 Cincinnati battling No. 10 Iowa in the South Region (12:15 p.m., CBS).

Online streaming of the NCAA Tournament is available through March Madness Live and fuboTV.

Friday first-round schedule

12:15 p.m.: No. 7 Cincinnati vs. No. 10 Iowa | South Region

Columbus, Ohio | CBS (Brian Anderson, Chris Webber, Allie LaForce)

12:40 p.m.: No. 8 Ole Miss vs. No. 9 Oklahoma | South Region

Columbia, South Carolina | truTV (Jim Nantz, Bill Raftery, Grant Hill, Tracy Wolfson)

1:30 p.m.: No. 3 Texas Tech vs. No. 14 Northern Kentucky | West Region

Tulsa, Oklahoma | TNT (Brad Nessler, Steve Lavin, Jim Jackson, Evan Washburn)

2 p.m.: No. 4 Kansas State vs. No. 13 UC Irvine | South Region

San Jose, CA | TBS (Spero Dedes, Len Elmore, Steve Smith, Ros Gold-Onwude)

2:45 p.m.*: No. 2 Tennessee vs. No. 15 Colgate | South Region

Columbus, Ohio | CBS (Brian Anderson, Chris Webber, Allie LaForce)

3:10 p.m.*: No. 1 Virginia vs. No. 16 Gardner Webb | South Region

Columbia, South Carolina | truTV (Jim Nantz, Bill Raftery, Grant Hill, Tracy Wolfson)

4 p.m.*: No. 6 Buffalo vs. No. 11 Arizona State | West Region

Tulsa, Oklahoma | TNT (Brad Nessler, Steve Lavin, Jim Jackson, Evan Washburn)

4:30 p.m.*: South: No. 5 Wisconsin vs. No. 12 Oregon | South Region

San Jose, CA | TBS (Spero Dedes, Len Elmore, Steve Smith, Ros Gold-Onwude)

6:50 p.m.: Midwest: No. 8 Utah State vs. No. 9 Washington | Midwest Region

Columbus, Ohio | TNT (Brian Anderson, Chris Webber, Allie LaForce)

7:10 p.m.: No. 1 Duke vs. No. 16 North Dakota State | East Region

Columbia, South Carolina | CBS (Jim Nantz, Bill Raftery, Grant Hill, Tracy Wolfson)

7:20 p.m.: No. 3 Houston vs. No. 14 Georgia State | MIdwest Region

Tulsa, Oklahoma | TBS (Brad Nessler, Steve Lavin, Jim Jackson, Evan Washburn)

7:27 p.m.: No. 5 Mississippi State vs. No. 12 Liberty | East Region

San Jose, CA | truTV (Spero Dedes, Len Elmore, Steve Smith, Ros Gold-Onwude)

9:20 p.m.*: No. 1 North Carolina vs. No. 16 Iona | Midwest Region

Columbus, Ohio | TNT (Brian Anderson, Chris Webber, Allie LaForce)

9:40 p.m.*: No. 8 VCU vs. No. 9 UCF| East Region

Columbia, South Carolina | CBS (Jim Nantz, Bill Raftery, Grant Hill, Tracy Wolfson)

9:50 p.m.*: No. 6 Iowa State vs. No. 11 Ohio State| Midwest Region

Tulsa, Oklahoma | TBS (Brad Nessler, Steve Lavin, Jim Jackson, Evan Washburn)

9:57 p.m.*: No. 4 Virginia Tech vs. No. 13 St. Louis | East Region

San Jose, CA | truTV (Spero Dedes, Len Elmore, Steve Smith, Ros Gold-Onwude)

*start times estimated, after first game ends