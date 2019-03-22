Television assignments and start times have been announce for Saturday’s second round of the NCAA Tournament. Eight games are on the docket on Saturday, featuring all of Thursday’s winners, including upset victors Murray State, Minnesota and Florida, all seeded 10 or higher.

Murray State, seeded 12th out west, vanquished Marquette thanks to a sublime performance from Ja Morant, who registered a triple double. Morant dominated the game despite shooting only nine field goals, scoring 17 points with 16 assists and 11 rebounds. The Racers on Saturday will battle No. 4 Florida State (TNT, 6:10 p.m. ET).

Television on Saturday will be split across CBS, TNT, TBS and truTV, with games taking place in Hartford, Conn., Des Moines, Iowa, Jacksonville, Fla., and Salt Lake City, Utah.

Online streaming of the NCAA Tournament is available through March Madness Live and fuboTV.

Saturday, March 23

All times ET

East: No. 3 LSU vs. No. 6 Maryland, 12:10 p.m. (CBS)

Midwest: No. 2 Kentucky vs. No. 7 Wofford, 2:40 p.m.* (CBS)

West: No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 10 Florida, 5:15 p.m. (CBS)

West: No. 4 Florida State vs. No. 12 Murray State, 6:10 p.m. (TNT)

West: No. 1 Gonzaga vs. No. 9 Baylor, 7:10 p.m. (TBS)

East: No. 2 Michigan State vs. No. 10 Minnesota, 7:45 p.m.* (CBS)

South: No. 3 Purdue vs. No. 6 Villanova, 8:40 p.m.* (TNT)

Midwest: No. 4 Kansas vs. No. 5 Auburn, 9:40 p.m.* (TBS)

*game time approximated