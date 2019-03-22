Television assignments and start times have been announce for the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Eight games are on the docket on Saturday, featuring all of Thursday’s winners, including upset victors Murray State, Minnesota and Florida, all seeded 10 or higher. Sunday gives us more upset winners, including UC Irvine and Oregon.

Murray State, seeded 12th out west, vanquished Marquette thanks to a sublime performance from Ja Morant, who registered a triple double. Morant dominated the game despite shooting only nine field goals, scoring 17 points with 16 assists and 11 rebounds. The Racers on Saturday will battle No. 4 Florida State (TNT, 6:10 p.m. ET).

Sunday features a pair of upset winners facing off, with No. 12 Oregon facing No. 13 UC Irvine in the South Region (TNT, 9:40 p.m.). The Ducks throttled Wisconsin 72-54 on Friday, while the Anteaters knocked off Kansas State 70-64.

Television on the weekend will be split across CBS, TNT, TBS and truTV. Online streaming of the NCAA Tournament is available through March Madness Live and fuboTV.

Saturday, March 23

All times ET

East: No. 3 LSU vs. No. 6 Maryland, 12:10 p.m. (CBS)

Midwest: No. 2 Kentucky vs. No. 7 Wofford, 2:40 p.m.* (CBS)

West: No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 10 Florida, 5:15 p.m. (CBS)

West: No. 4 Florida State vs. No. 12 Murray State, 6:10 p.m. (TNT)

West: No. 1 Gonzaga vs. No. 9 Baylor, 7:10 p.m. (TBS)

East: No. 2 Michigan State vs. No. 10 Minnesota, 7:45 p.m.* (CBS)

South: No. 3 Purdue vs. No. 6 Villanova, 8:40 p.m.* (TNT)

Midwest: No. 4 Kansas vs. No. 5 Auburn, 9:40 p.m.* (TBS)

Sunday, March 24

South: No. 2 Tennessee vs. No. 10 Iowa, 12:10 p.m. (CBS)

Midwest: No. 1 North Carolina vs. No. 9 Washington, 2:40 p.m.* (CBS)

East: No. 1 Duke vs. No. 9 UCF, 5:15 p.m. (CBS)

West: No. 3 Texas Tech vs. No. 6 Buffalo, 6:10 p.m. (TNT)

East: No. 4 Virginia Tech vs. No. 12 Liberty, 7:10 p.m. (TBS)

South: No. 1 Virginia vs. No. 9 Oklahoma, 7:45 p.m.* (truTV)

Midwest: No. 3 Houston vs. No. 11 Ohio State, 8:40 p.m.* (TNT)

South: No. 12 Oregon vs. No. 13 UC Irvine, 9:40 p.m.* (TBS)

*game time approximated