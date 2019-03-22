There were a number of terrific individual performances on the opening Thursday of the NCAA tournament, but only five good enough to earn a spot on our All-Day 1 Team.

Ja Morant, Murray State

The sophomore superstar and future top five draft pick put on an absolute show in Murray State’s 83-64 route of Marquette, finishing with 16 points, 16 assists and 11 rebounds. Morant became just the eighth player ever to produce a triple-double in the NCAA tournament, and the first since Draymond Green in 2012. He scored or assisted on 55 of Murray State’s 83 points, the most points created by a player in a single NCAA tournament game over the last decade.

Fletcher Magee, Wofford

On the night he became the NCAA’s all-time leader in career made three-pointers, Magee also introduced himself to a large portion of the American public who had never heard of him before. Those same people will be talking about him Friday morning. How could they not after a 7-for-12 effort from beyond the arc that included a couple of absurdly difficult shots in the game’s most crucial moments.

"FLETCHER MAGEE IS NOT HUMAN."



God bless this game. pic.twitter.com/c1kJTRgvoP — Troy Machir (@TroyMachir) March 22, 2019

Magee finished with a team-high 24 points in Wofford’s 84-68 win over Seton Hall, the first victory ever for the Terriers in the NCAA tournament.

Dylan Windler, Belmont

How about yet another mid-major star? Despite it coming in a losing effort, Windler set the bar for scoring in the 2019 NCAA tournament. In his last collegiate game, Windler canned 7-of-14 threes on his way to dropping 35 points on Maryland. He also snagged 11 rebounds.

Cassius Winston, Michigan State

With its season hanging in the balance, Michigan State did what it always does in big moments: Turn to Cassius Winston.

Cassius Winston: born leader.@MSU_Basketball's star PG dropped 26 & 4 in the win! #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/FhIAUqILjZ — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) March 21, 2019

The recently crowned Big Ten Player of the Year scored 26 points and netted the game’s most crucial baskets in Michigan State’s 76-65 win over Bradley.

Dedric Lawson, Kansas

Against a much smaller Northeastern team, Kansas’ best player dominated the way he was supposed to. In just 27 minutes of court time, Lawson scored 25 points and brought down 11 rebounds. He made all four of his free-throws and was 3-for-5 from behind the three-point line.

HONORABLE MENTION:

Charles Matthews, Michigan (22 points, 8-of-12 shooting, 10 rebounds)

Carsen Edwards, Purdue (26 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists)

Keldon Johnson, Kentucky (26 points, 6 rebounds)

Myles Powell, Seton Hall (27 points)

Jalen Smith, Maryland (19 points, 8-of-9 shooting, 12 rebounds)

Gabe Kalscheur, Minnesota (24 points, 8 rebounds, 5-of-11 from three)

Cody Martin, Nevada (23 points, 3 steals)

Mfiondu Kabegnele, Florida State (21 points, 10 rebounds)

Phil Booth, Villanova (20 points, 6 assists, 2 steals)

Elijah Hughes, Syracuse (25 points, 6-of-11 from three, 3 assists, 2 blocks)