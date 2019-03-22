Zion Williamson will have his own ‘Zion Cam’ for Duke’s NCAA tournament run

Zion Williamson is so good at basketball, he will have a camera angle named after and dedicated solely to his greatness.

CBS will debut the “Zion Cam,” a camera that will follow Williamson explicitly for every second he spends on the court, for No. 1 seed Duke’s first-round NCAA tournament matchup against No. 16 seed North Dakota State. The Zion Cam will last as long as Duke is still alive win its tournament run.

This is the first time CBS producer Mark Wolff has seen something like this in his 35 years covering college basketball.

“Because of Zion (Williamson), we have added a camera dedicated to him the whole time he is on the floor,” Wolff said. “We hired a cameraman, a camera, a digital tape machine to record everything he does.”

Can you blame them?

College basketball has never seen a player like Zion Williamson. He’s a 6’7,” 284-pound tank who can fly, destroying everything between himself and the rim. He has handle and court vision. To sum it up: he might be the best college basketball prospect in the history of the sport.

Even if he could do nothing but dunk, Williamson’s high-flying theatrics would still be worthy of his own camera. Feast your eyes on every dunk he’s thrown down in his freshman year at Duke. There are 62 of them. Cock-back tomahawks, two-handed stuffs, put-backs, windmills, 360. Everything.

Zion Cam drew mixed reviews

Some pointed out that Williamson is not paid for his play for Duke in tonight’s game, and thus will make less money this entire season than the cameraman CBS hired to track his other move.

I would like to note that the camera man is getting paid more than Zion btw https://t.co/MlQEMutqsx — Alex (@TheRealAlexS1) March 22, 2019

Others, somehow, are questioning whether Williamson deserves a camera to himself at all. The answer to that is yes, and very much so.

So how do you watch the Zion Cam?

Just tune into the Duke-North Dakota State game at 7:10 p.m. on CBS on Friday. The camera angle will be folded into CBS’ regular basketball coverage. It’ll just have an extra dose of Williamson in the serving.