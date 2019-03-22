 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Zion Williamson’s amazing March Madness highlights, all in one place

All eyes are on Zion in the NCAA tournament. This is every brilliant moment.

By Kristian Winfield
Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Zion Williamson is a human highlight reel, Dominique Wilkins reincarnated as a 6’7” tank with a built-in surface-to-air missile launcher. Every time Zion elevates, he detonates, ripping rims and sometimes defenders down with every rim-rattling stuff.

Williamson is so dynamic, CBS created a camera specifically for him. They didn’t want to miss a single millisecond of his high-flying heroics during the 2019 NCAA Tournament. And guess what? Neither did we.

Williamson lit North Dakota State up for 25 points on 12-of-16 shooting from the field in his first tournament game. His reel is a reminder of how dominant a player he’s been in college basketball this season, and a preview of what the team with the first-overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft can add to its franchise if the ping pong balls fall in their favor.

Williamson started the night with a massive block

But he was relatively quiet in the first half. Duke had to shake off some nerves. They’re a young team in their first NCAA tournament. The close first-half score was an indication they had to get it together.

But Williamson took over in the second half

He got his own rebound off a free throw and threw a one-handed dunk down.

He somehow out-sprinted a North Dakota State guard before finishing at the rim in transition.

He nearly obliterated the AT&T Above The Rim camera after his dunk shook the backboard beyond control.

He even swished a three — YES, HE CAN HIT THREES.

Williamson is a machine. He’s the machine that’s fueled the Duke’s NCAA tournament run. He’ll also fuel this post, which we’ll continue to update with every highlight he has while the Blue Devils pursue a championship.

