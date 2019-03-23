We are now down to 32 teams in the NCAA Tournament, and the paring continues on Saturday with the start of the second round.

No. 1 seed Gonzaga has its second game, playing No. 9 Baylor in a West Region matchup in Salt Lake City (7:10 p.m. ET, TBS). The Bulldogs laid waste to Fairleigh Dickinson in their first game with a 87-49 rout on Thursday.

Murray State will try to keep the upsets coming, with the Racers battling No. 4 Florida State in the West (6:10 p.m., TNT). Ja Maront delivered a dominant triple double in Murray State’s opening round win over Marquette on Thursday.

Saturday’s games will take place in Des Moines, Jacksonville, Hartford and Salt Lake City, with television coverage spread across CBS, TNT, TBS and truTV.

Online streaming of the NCAA Tournament is available through March Madness Live and fuboTV.

Saturday second-round schedule

All times ET

12:10 p.m.: No. 3 LSU vs. No. 6 Maryland | East Region

Jacksonville | CBS (Ian Eagle, Jim Spanarkel, Jamie Erdahl)

2:40 p.m.*: No. 2 Kentucky vs. No. 7 Wofford | Midwest Region

Jacksonville | CBS (Ian Eagle, Jim Spanarkel, Jamie Erdahl)

5:15 p.m.: No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 10 Florida | West Region

Des Moines | CBS (Kevin Harlan, Reggie Miller, Dan Bonner, Dana Jacobson)

6:10 p.m.: No. 4 Florida State vs. No. 12 Murray State | West Region

Hartford | TNT (Carter Blackburn, Debbie Antonelli, John Schriffen)

7:10 p.m.: No. 1 Gonzaga vs. No. 9 Baylor | West Region

Salt Lake City | TBS (Andrew Catalon, Steve Lappas, Lisa Byington)

7:45 p.m.*: No. 2 Michigan State vs. No. 10 Minnesota | East Region

Des Moines | CBS (Kevin Harlan, Reggie Miller, Dan Bonner, Dana Jacobson)

8:40 p.m.*: No. 3 Purdue vs. No. 6 Villanova | South Region

Hartford | TNT (Carter Blackburn, Debbie Antonelli, John Schriffen)

9:40 p.m.*: No. 4 Kansas vs. No. 5 Auburn | Midwest Region

Salt Lake City | TBS (Andrew Catalon, Steve Lappas, Lisa Byington)

*start time approximated