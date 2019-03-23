The five players making up the NCAA tournament’s All-Friday team are a nice mix of guys you’ve probably known for a while and guys you had never heard of before this week.

Here are the top performers from the second day of March Madness:

Jarrett Culver, Texas Tech

Texas Tech’s unquestioned star showed everyone on Friday why he’s going to be one of the first players who hears his name called at this summer’s NBA Draft.

Jarrett Culver was really impressive today. He put up 29 PTS, 8 REB, 7 AST



Culver is so good at finishing around the rim. According to Hoop-Math, he's shooting 68.9% at the rim this year & he put his finishing ability on full display today. He was also knocking down his shots pic.twitter.com/2P00isMVR0 — Zach Milner (@ZachMilner13) March 22, 2019

Culver finished with 29 points on 10-of-17 shooting from the field, eight rebounds, seven assists, a steal, a block and just one turnover. Texas Tech rolled over Northern Kentucky, 72-57.

Jordan Burns, Colgate

Burns nearly single-handedly led Colgate to an upset of Tennessee by drilling 8-of-13 three-pointers and scoring 32 points. That was the highest individual point total by any player on Friday.

R.J. Barrett, Duke

Barrett was phenomenal in his NCAA tournament debut, scoring a game-high 26 points while also pulling down a game-high 14 rebounds.

The 51 total points he and Zion Williamson combined to score were the most by a freshman duo in an NCAA tournament game in the history of Duke basketball.

Corey Davis Jr., Houston

The deeper the Coogs go in this tournament, the more America is going to learn about the talents of Corey Davis Jr. His introduction was a 27-point, 7-rebound, 6-assist, 0-turnover performance in Houston’s 84-55 rout of Georgia State.

Caleb Homesley

The junior guard from Los Angeles buried five threes and scored a game-high 30 points in Liberty’s upset of Mississippi State. With his Flames trailing 63-53 midway through the second half, Homesley scored 14 points in less than five minutes to flip that 10-point deficit into a 2-point advantage for the underdogs. His three-pointer with just 1:12 to play put Liberty ahead for good.