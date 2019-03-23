Watch bettors erupt as Kentucky covers against Wofford on a last-second free throw

The Kentucky Wildcats defeated the Wofford Terriers on Saturday, advancing to the Sweet 16 with a 62-56 win. Kentucky took the lead at the 15:16 mark of the second half, and held off a late charge for the win.

However, it was a pair of missed three-point attempts to close out the game that got a very specific sub-set of sports fans excited. Trailing by four, Fletcher Magee missed a three-pointer with 11 seconds left and Kentucky’s Tyler Herro grabbed the rebound. Wofford quickly fouled, and Herro made both free throws to give Kentucky a six-point lead. Cameron Jackson missed a three and a Kentucky rebound ended the game.

This sequence was of note because the point spread on the game was either five or 5.5 points depending on the sportsbook you chose. 51 percent of bettors were on Kentucky, according to OddsShark, and the ones at Las Vegas sportsbooks erupted in excitement.

Each year during March Madness we usually see video of the excitement. Below are videos from the Golden Nugget, Westgate SuperBook, and the Mirage. This marks the first year sports gambling has been legal in New Jersey, and that means we now get some video of the excitement on the east coast — this one at the Tropicana Atlantic City. Enjoy!

Scenes from Sin City: Kentucky makes its free throws to get to the cover ... then bettors survive Wofford 3-pointer at the buzzer to keep that cover at @GoldenNuggetLV! @Covers pic.twitter.com/KBIFCa4k4i — Patrick Everson (@Covers_Vegas) March 23, 2019