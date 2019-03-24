The second round of the 2019 NCAA men’s basketball tournament concludes on Sunday, with four more teams punching tickets to the Sweet 16.

The big draw, as usual, is freshman sensation Zion Williamson of Duke, who has an entire camera dedicated to him at all times during the tournament. Williamson on Sunday will oppose 7’6 wonder Tacko Fall, the tallest player in the tournament, and UCF (5:15 p.m. ET, CBS) in an East Regional matchup in Columbia, South Carolina, Williamson’s hometown.

Sunday’s final game features a pair of surprises, with No. 12 Oregon taking on No. 13 UC Irvine in a South Region battle in San Jose (9:40 p.m. ET, TBS). The Ducks last made the Sweet 16 in 2017, while the Anteaters have never reached the Sweet 16.

Television coverage of Sunday’s second round will start off on CBS, with games as the day wears on shifting to truTV, TNT, and TBS. Online streaming of the NCAA Tournament is available through March Madness Live and fuboTV.

Sunday second-round schedule

All times ET

12:10 p.m.: No. 2 Tennessee vs. No. 10 Iowa | South Region

Columbus | CBS (Brian Anderson, Chris Webber, Allie LaForce)

2:40 p.m.*: No. 1 North Carolina vs. No. 9 Washington | Midwest Region

Columbus | CBS (Brian Anderson, Chris Webber, Allie LaForce)

5:15 p.m.: No. 1 Duke vs. No. 9 UCF | East Region

Columbia | CBS (Jim Nantz, Bill Raftery, Grant Hill, Tracy Wolfson)

6:10 p.m.: No. 3 Texas Tech vs. No. 6 Buffalo | West Region

Tulsa | TNT (Brad Nessler, Steve Lavin, Jim Jackson, Evan Washburn)

7:10 p.m.: No. 4 Virginia Tech vs. No. 12 Liberty | East Region

San Jose | TBS (Spero Dedes, Len Elmore, Steve Smith, Ros Gold-Onwude)

7:45 p.m.*: No. 1 Virginia vs. No. 9 Oklahoma | South Region

Columbia | truTV (Jim Nantz, Bill Raftery, Grant Hill, Tracy Wolfson)

8:40 p.m.*: No. 3 Houston vs. No. 11 Ohio State | Midwest Region

Tulsa | TNT (Brad Nessler, Steve Lavin, Jim Jackson, Evan Washburn)

9:40 p.m.*: No. 12 Oregon vs. No. 13 UC Irvine | South Region

San Jose | TBS (Spero Dedes, Len Elmore, Steve Smith, Ros Gold-Onwude)

*start time approximated