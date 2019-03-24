The first weekend of the 2019 NCAA men’s basketball tournament is over, and the Sweet 16 matchups are set. The top three seeds in all four brackets are still alive, with action resuming on Thursday and Friday.

The tournament has been mostly chalk so far, with only two teams seeded below four in the Sweet 16 — No. 5 Auburn in the Midwest Region, and No. 12 Oregon in the West. Regional semifinal games will be played in Washington D.C. (East), Anaheim, Calif. (West), Kansas City, MO (Midwest) and Louisville (South).

Thursday features West Region No. 1 seed Gonzaga taking on Florida State (7:09 p.m. ET, CBS), with South Region top dog Virginia battling No. 12 Oregon, the lowest seed remaining in the tournament (9:59 p.m., TBS).

On Friday we get No. 1 Duke, fresh off surviving a second-round upset scare from UCF, battling No. 4 Virginia Tech in an East Region matchup (9:39 p.m., CBS). Fellow ACC No. 1 seed North Carolina matches up with No. 5 Auburn in the Midwest Region (7:29 p.m., TBS).

CBS and TBS will televise the games of the Sweet 16, with March Madness Live and fuboTV providing online streaming.

Sweet 16 schedule

All times ET

Thursday, March 28

West: No. 1 Gonzaga vs. No. 4 Florida State, 7:09 p.m. (CBS)

South: No. 2 Tennessee vs. No. 3 Purdue, 7:29 p.m. (TBS)

West: No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 3 Texas Tech, 9:39 p.m.* (CBS)

South: No. 1 Virginia vs. No. 12 Oregon, 9:59 p.m.* (TBS)

Friday, March 29

East: No. 2 Michigan State vs. No. 3 LSU, 7:09 p.m. (CBS)

Midwest: No. 1 North Carolina vs. No. 5 Auburn, 7:29 p.m. (TBS)

East: No. 1 Duke vs. No. 4 Virginia Tech, 9:39 p.m.* (CBS)

Midwest: No. 2 Kentucky vs. No. 3 Houston, 9:59 p.m.* (TBS)

*start time is approximate, following earlier game