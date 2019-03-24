Indiana’s Devonte Green has the nerdiest, and best tattoos in college basketball

Indiana advanced in the NIT on Saturday night, but it was guard Devonte Green’s tattoos that caught people’s attention.

he really got the GTA: San Andreas unlimited ammo cheat code tatted on him because he’s a shooter pic.twitter.com/hmArElN1ht — LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) March 24, 2019

I’m a huge fan of this tattoo format. It’s so utterly nerdy, but hidden enough that to a quick glance you’d never even know what it means. Only when you take note of all the button inputs, Google it and then make the link that infinite ammo = shooter that it all comes together.

That’s not the only amazing tattoo that Green has on his arm. His elbow is a nod to Naruto’s Eight Trigrams Sealing Style, and next to that is a Super Mushroom from Super Mario Bros. Green’s forearm appears to be Spider-Man in a web too — though this angle is tough to tell.

Hats off to Devonte Green, for tattoos that directly speak to me.