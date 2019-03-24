 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Indiana’s Devonte Green has the nerdiest, and best tattoos in college basketball

GTA, Naruto and Super Mario — all on one arm.

By James Dator

Indiana advanced in the NIT on Saturday night, but it was guard Devonte Green’s tattoos that caught people’s attention.

I’m a huge fan of this tattoo format. It’s so utterly nerdy, but hidden enough that to a quick glance you’d never even know what it means. Only when you take note of all the button inputs, Google it and then make the link that infinite ammo = shooter that it all comes together.

That’s not the only amazing tattoo that Green has on his arm. His elbow is a nod to Naruto’s Eight Trigrams Sealing Style, and next to that is a Super Mushroom from Super Mario Bros. Green’s forearm appears to be Spider-Man in a web too — though this angle is tough to tell.

Hats off to Devonte Green, for tattoos that directly speak to me.

Next Up In College Basketball

This Article has a component height of 5. The sidebar size is short.

Loading comments...