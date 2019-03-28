How Admiral Schofield got his name and became the senior leader of Tennessee

Tennessee’s Admiral Schofield is one of the biggest names in college basketball this season. But until he was four years old, he didn’t even know his own name.

“At first I didn’t know my name,” Schofield said during the Volunteers’ media availability in Louisville on Wednesday. “I was in class one time when I was younger, for about a month, I wouldn’t raise my hand when attendance was called because my family called me by my middle name. When they called ‘Admiral’, I didn’t know who Admiral was. My mom had to teach me my name, because my family never called me by my first name.”

Instead, his father Anthony, his mother Dawn, and his three siblings called him by his middle name, Donovhan. It wasn’t until he was four or five years old that he learned his first name, something that now gives him great pride and a sense of self.

Anthony Schofield served 24 years in the US Navy, working hard to achieve the rank of Senior Chief Petty Officer (SCPO) before eventually retiring in Great Lakes, Illinois, the place the Schofields still call home. Schofield was born in England — the same hospital where Princess Diana had both William and Harry — but his family moved back to the United States around his second birthday. Anthony’s retirement came when Admiral was in high school, so the standout senior guard didn’t have to move around as much as his siblings — two brothers and one sister — did.

The rank of admiral applies to any officer O-7 and above, though they’re paired with qualifiers — Rear Admiral (Lower Half), Rear Admiral (Upper Half), and Vice Admiral — until the full rank of Admiral. On the enlisted side of the fleet, Senior Chief Schofield retired at the equivalent of a Rear Admiral (Upper Half).

For perspective, only 255 people have reached the title of Admiral while on active duty, and Tennessee’s Admiral Schofield shares the title with one other in Naval history. Admiral Frank H. Schofield (no apparent relation) received the Navy Cross for his efforts in helping draw up the “naval terms of peace with Germany” after World War I. Not too shabby.

Admiral Schofield the basketball player wasn’t named after Admiral Schofield the admiral, and has admitted that he hasn’t always loved the name, but after learning his first name and the significance it carried, Schofield was all in. “Ever since then, I identified as Admiral.” Schofield stated. “A lot of people didn’t believe that was my actual name growing up, like, that’s my actual name, so I had to explain that a lot.”

Although he’s sometimes referred to as Jelly by his teammates as part of the “PB&J” duo with star forward Grant Williams, his name and experience as the son of a senior chief has helped drive him to succeed on the court.

“I think my work ethic came from just watching how my father did things more than anything,” Schofield commented. “It was just about what I watched and what I saw every day. My dad was a leader by example. He got up every day at 4, 4:30 in the morning, and to this day he gets up around that time and goes and works til about 11 at night. That in itself just shows you how dedicated and how much he likes to get ahead and his dedication to what he does for his livelihood. At the same time, just seeing how hard he worked and never complained...it motivated me to do the same.”

Now, Schofield is leading the charge for a Tennessee team that has its sights on the program’s first Final Four appearance and has tied a program best with 31 wins. The 6-6, 241 pound guard is averaging a career-best 16.4 points per game in his final season under head coach Rick Barnes. He’s a player that lives for the big moments and taking the big shots.

“I grew up watching Michael Jordan, ever since I was little. I never really had a fear of failing or succeeding ... you never know if you don’t take the shots,” Schofield told the media scrum pushing in around his locker before Tennessee’s Sweet Sixteen matchup with Purdue. “What is there to fear at this point? As a player, if you want to succeed, you can’t be scared to take chances. I feel like in those moments, that’s when the best players step up, and I feel like I’m a great player. I feel like I’m a really good player, and those moments are what I live for.”

Tennessee’s season has been filled with big moments for Schofield, ranging from his game-winning three over then-No. 1 Gonzaga back in December to his 38 combined points in the first and second rounds of the NCAA tournament that helped the Volunteers secure a spot in the Sweet 16.

Despite a name that comes with heavy expectations in the military world, Admiral found more encouragement in his name than burden.

“At the end of the day, I feel like my name fits my personality as a leader, just who I am: a dominant personality. Admiral fits perfect for me. I thrive under pressure, so at the end of the day, I never felt pressure from it. I just felt, more than anything, I had to be something. I always just felt that I was meant to be something.”

Admiral and the Vols will take on Purdue at 7:29 p.m. for a spot in the Elite Eight, a game that will be televised on TBS.