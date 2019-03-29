Bruce Pearl cried when asked about Chuma Okeke’s injury: ‘I’ll go hug him’

Auburn’s thrilling upset of top-seeded North Carolina in the Sweet 16 was marred a devastating knee injury to Tigers sophomore forward Chuma Okeke.
Okeke was in the middle of a breakout game when his left knee buckled as he was driving to the basket. You can watch the injury here, but fair warning: it’s gruesome. Okeke — who was already considered Auburn’s best NBA prospect and a fringe first round draft pick — ended the night with 20 points and 11 rebounds.
When Auburn coach Bruce Pearl was asked about the injury after the game, he immediately started crying. Pearl’s tears were a moving moment after arguably the biggest win of his career.
"We're going to rally. I'll go hug on him."
Bruce Pearl gets emotional discussing Chuma Okeke after Auburn's win over North Carolina.
UNC players rushed to hug and console Okeke after the injury
Amazing sportsmanship from UNC's players to greet Chuma Okeke as he made his way off the court
Auburn players rallied around Okeke in the locker room
The Auburn locker room, rallying around Chuma Okeke after a Sweet 16 win over UNC:
Auburn also gave Okeke the honor of placing the team name on the symbolic bracket
Chuma Okeke gets the honor of officially stamping the bracket
After the game, Okeke released a statement through the team.
A statement from Auburn Chuma Okeke:
"I'm really proud of our team. We were able to make history tonight. We do not drop off when we go to our bench and we'll be ready for whoever we play on Sunday.”
Bruce Pearl fears it’s a “serious injury”. Further evaluation tomorrow.
This is a devastating injury. Get well soon, Chuma.
