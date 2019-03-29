Bruce Pearl cried when asked about Chuma Okeke’s injury: ‘I’ll go hug him’

Auburn’s thrilling upset of top-seeded North Carolina in the Sweet 16 was marred a devastating knee injury to Tigers sophomore forward Chuma Okeke.

Okeke was in the middle of a breakout game when his left knee buckled as he was driving to the basket. You can watch the injury here, but fair warning: it’s gruesome. Okeke — who was already considered Auburn’s best NBA prospect and a fringe first round draft pick — ended the night with 20 points and 11 rebounds.

Related Auburn beat North Carolina at its own game

When Auburn coach Bruce Pearl was asked about the injury after the game, he immediately started crying. Pearl’s tears were a moving moment after arguably the biggest win of his career.

"We're going to rally. I'll go hug on him."



Bruce Pearl gets emotional discussing Chuma Okeke after @AuburnMBB's win over North Carolina. #MarchMadness | #Sweet16 pic.twitter.com/sOaD9dtrEz — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) March 30, 2019

UNC players rushed to hug and console Okeke after the injury

Amazing sportsmanship from UNC's players to greet Chuma Okeke as he made his way off the court pic.twitter.com/cAMeBjZsAK — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) March 30, 2019

Auburn players rallied around Okeke in the locker room

The @AuburnMBB locker room, rallying around Chuma Okeke after a Sweet 16 win over @UNC_Basketball: pic.twitter.com/o80GUrhOza — Andy Katz (@TheAndyKatz) March 30, 2019

Auburn also gave Okeke the honor of placing the team name on the symbolic bracket

Chuma Okeke gets the honor of officially stamping the bracket #MarchMadness | @AuburnMBB pic.twitter.com/CLq3WeMj2x — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) March 30, 2019

After the game, Okeke released a statement through the team.

A statement from @AuburnMBB Chuma Okeke:



"I'm really proud of our team. We were able to make history tonight. We do not drop off when we go to our bench and we'll be ready for whoever we play on Sunday.”



Bruce Pearl fears it’s a “serious injury”. Further evaluation tomorrow. — Jamie Erdahl Buckman (@JamieErdahl) March 30, 2019

This is a devastating injury. Get well soon, Chuma.