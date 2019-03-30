Davide Moretti led Texas Tech to the Final Four after his family flew in from Italy

Sophomore guard Davide Moretti got quite a surprise before the Sweet 16 when his family was flown in from Italy to watch him play. He has responded with a strong weekend in Anaheim to send Texas Tech to their first Final Four in school history.

Who do you play for?@davide25moretti was surprised to learn he’ll have some visitors from inside the Honda Center tomorrow night.#4To1 | #MarchMadness



#WreckEm⚫️ pic.twitter.com/ic1arWlePJ — Texas Tech Basketball (@TexasTechMBB) March 28, 2019

Red Raiders coach Chris Beard asked Moretti to stand up in front of the team during a meeting on Wednesday, the day before Texas Tech’s tussle with Michigan. As Moretti was speaking, he noticed his mom and brother in the back of the room, followed by an emotional embrace.

Moretti’s family hadn’t seen him play since leaving Italy to play for Texas Tech last season.

The sophomore, the second-leading scorer for Texas Tech, responded Thursday night with 15 points in a route of Michigan. Then he continued it on Saturday, hitting a pair of three-pointers in the final four minutes, giving the Red Raiders some breathing room in what was a two-point game with Gonzaga.

"HE GOT ANOTHER ONE!"



Davide Moretti is having a moment. pic.twitter.com/lkqpZ7LRNf — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) March 31, 2019

Moretti scored 12 points against the Zags, and during the NCAA tournament he is averaging 12 points fueled by an otherworldly 64.7% (11-for-17) shooting from three-point range.