Virginia’s buzzer-beater vs. Purdue helped give us best game of March Madness

Virginia is going to the Final Four for the first time since 1984 after keeping its season alive by forcing overtime against Purdue with the first true buzzer-beater of the 2019 NCAA tournament.

After a missed free throw by Ty Jerome with 5.9 seconds left, Virginia guard Kihei Clark tracked down the ball and threw a no-look pass to teammate Mamadi Diakite, who hit a shot at the buzzer to force overtime.

Virginia took control in overtime, coming away with a 80-75 victory. With both offenses torching the nets all night, this felt like the best game of March Madness so far.

Ty Jerome and Kyle Guy were incredible for Virginia

Virginia owes this victory to its starting backcourt of Ty Jerome and Kyle Guy.

Jerome was steady all night, going off for 24 points and seven assists, including 4-of-10 shooting from three-point range and 6-of-7 shooting from the foul line. This clutch layup helped UVA take control in overtime.

Guy was even more dynamic. After not making a three-pointer in the first half, Guy hit five threes in the second half to finish with 25 points and 10 rebounds. He entered the game shooting only 23-of-80 (28.7 percent) from three-point range in the tournament.

Somehow, everything was falling the second half.

Carsen Edwards played the best game of the tournament for Purdue

This is a heartbreaking loss for Purdue and star guard Carsen Edwards. Edwards scored 42 points again (he also scored 42 points in the round of 32 against Villanova) by dropping an NCAA record 10 three-pointers on the night. Edwards was absolutely sensational in every way.

Fact: Carsen Edwards put on one of the greatest shows in NCAA Tournament history. pic.twitter.com/2WusY5bDR4 — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) March 31, 2019

Edwards broke Steph Curry’s record for the most points through a four-game run in the tournament. Even in defeat, Edwards feels like the biggest star of this tournament so far. He carried Purdue within milliseconds of the first Final Four in program history.

March can be the cruelest month.

Virginia exorcized its UMBC demons with this win

A year after suffering the worst loss in NCAA tournament history, Virginia is in the Final Four for the first time in more than three decades. Jerome, Guy, and head coach Tony Bennett spent all year trying to avenge the worst loss in the history of the sport.

By outlasting Purdue on a historic night from Carsen Edwards, the ‘Hoos have done it.