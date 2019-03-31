One SEC team will make it to the Final Four this year, and it’s up to the Kentucky Wildcats and Auburn Tigers to settle things in the Midwest Regional final on Sunday afternoon (2:20 p.m. ET, CBS) at the Sprint Center in Kansas City.

Auburn was the first team to knock a No. 1 seed out of the tournament, shooting their way to a 97-80 throttling of North Carolina in the Sweet 16 on Friday. The Tigers shot 46% (17-for-37) from three-point range against the Tar Heels and are in the Elite Eight for the first time since 1986. Auburn is seeking its first trip to the Final Four in school history.

The Tigers will need to get by the rest of the way without sophomore forward Chuma Okeke, who tore his ACL on Friday and will undergo left knee surgery next week.

Midwest regional final time, TV & streaming info

Teams: No. 2 Kentucky vs. No. 5 Auburn

Location: Sprint Center, Kansas City, MO

Time: 2:20 p.m. ET

TV: CBS (Ian Eagle, Jim Spanarkel, Jamie Erdahl)

Online streaming: March Madness Live, fuboTV

Auburn comes into Sunday riding an 11-game win streak that includes winning the SEC Tournament, led by strong backcourt play. Jared Harper is averaging 14.7 points and 7 assists in the NCAA tournament, while Bryce Brown is scoring 16.3 points per game while shooting 50% from the field.

Kentucky beat Auburn in both regular season matchups, an 82-80 thriller on Jan. 19 in Auburn and an 80-53 rout on Feb. 23 in Lexington.

The Wildcats rallied to dispatch Midwest No. 3 seed Houston on Friday in the Sweet 16, and have held their opponents to just 36.4% shooting from the field during the tournament, with none of the three foes reaching 40%.

On offense, Kentucky has three players averaging double figures in the NCAA tournament, with Tyler Herro, Reid Travis and Keldon Johnson combining to score 40.3 points per game. Against Houston, Kentucky got its leading scorer back, with PJ Washington returning from a sprained left foot to score 16 points on Friday.