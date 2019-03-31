The East Regional final features an NCAA tournament staple, with perennial stalwarts Duke and Michigan State battling Sunday (5:05 p.m. ET, CBS) for a trip to the Final Four.

This is the third time in the last seven years that the Blue Devils and Spartans have met in the NCAA tournament, and the fifth time under Mike Krzyzewski and Tom Izzo. Duke has won three of the four matchups, including the two most recent in 2013 and 2015.

East regional final time, TV & streaming info

Teams: No. 1 Duke vs. No. 2 Michigan State

Location: Capital One Arena, Washington D.C.

Time: 5:05 p.m. ET

TV: CBS (Jim Nantz, Bill Raftery, Grant Hill, Tracy Wolfson)

Online streaming: March Madness Live, fuboTV

Duke has barely squeaked by in its last two games, withstanding in the final seconds a potential game-winner from UCF that rimmed out and a point-blank layup by Virginia Tech that fell short.

All eyes have been on Zion Williamson this tournament and for good reason. The all-world star freshman has scored 26.7 points per game on 64.8% shooting from the field. RJ Barrett has impressed as well with 20 points and 8.7 rebounds during the NCAA tournament.

Michigan State has relatively rolled through the first three rounds, with an average margin of victory of 16 points and winning all three games by double digits. Cassius Winston is leading the way with 18.7 points and 7 assists so far in the tournament.