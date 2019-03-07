Ten teams will vie for a spot in the NCAA Tournament at the 2019 Missouri Valley Conference Tournament, held from March 7-10 at Enterprise Center in St. Louis.

Loyola-Chicago finished tied with Drake atop the conference during the regular season, with the Ranblers earning the tiebreaker thanks to a pair of wins over the Bulldogs. In seniors Clayton Custer and Marques Townes, Loyola-Chicago returned its top two scorers from last year’s miracle run to the Final Four.

Drake captured its first shared or outright MVC regular season title since 2008, which was also their only NCAA Tournament appearance in the last 48 years.

Missouri State beat Loyola-Chicago in both regular season matchups and split with Drake, with the Bears seeded fourth, tied in conference standings with No. 3 seed Southern Illinois.

The stakes

There won’t be an at-large bid from the MVC this year, with Drake the only team in the conference ranked even in the top 100 in RPI. The leaves Arch Madness is the lone path to the NCAA Tournament for these teams, with Chris Dobbertean listing the MVC as a one-bid league in his latest bracketology.

Format

All 10 Missouri Valley teams make the conference tournament, with the top six seeds earning a bye into the second round. The MVC Tournament begins Thursday in St. Louis, with the semifinals set for Saturday and the championship game on Sunday.

Teams & seeds

Bracket & schedule

MVC TV will televise the first two rounds of the tournament with online streaming shown on ESPN+. The semifinals and championship game will be televised by CBS Sports Network on Saturday and Sunday, respectively, with online streaming on CBS Sports.

Here is the MVC tournament schedule, with all times ET.

Thursday, March 7

Game 1: No. 8 Indiana State 55, No. 9 Valparaiso 77

Game 2: No. 7 Illinois State 65, No. 10 Evansville 60

Friday, March 8

Game 3: No. 1 Loyola-Chicago vs. Valparaiso, 1 p.m. (MVC TV, ESPN+)

Game 4: No. 4 Missouri State vs. No. 5 Bradley, 3:30 p.m. (MVC TV, ESPN+)

Game 5: No. 2 Drake vs. No. 7 Illinois State, 7 p.m. (MVC TV, ESPN+)

Game 6: No. 3 Southern Illinois vs. No. 6 Northern Iowa, 9:30 p.m. (MVC TV, ESPN+)

Saturday, March 9

Game 7: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 3:30 p.m. (fuboTV, CBS Sports)

Game 8: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 6 p.m. (fuboTV, CBS Sports)

Sunday, March 10

Championship Game: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 2 p.m. (fuboTV, CBS Sports)