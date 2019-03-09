Duke announces Zion Williamson will not play against North Carolina

Duke has officially announced that superstar freshman Zion Williamson will not play in Saturday night’s regular season finale against North Carolina in Chapel Hill. Williamson suffered a Grade 1 right knee sprain just 33 seconds into the first meeting between the two arch-rivals on Feb. 20.

Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski said on Friday that Williamson, who has been working out and able to do “basketball stuff,” missing the North Carolina game but returning for the ACC tournament was the most likely scenario.

“He had his first really good workout, but not contact. He’ll have no contact today. I would say he’s doubtful for tomorrow, but we’ll see tomorrow,” Krzyzewski said. “The way he’s going, he won’t be doubtful for the tournament.”

Since Williamson’s injury, which occurred when he blew through a shoe just 33 seconds into the first UNC game, Duke has been a bit shaky. The Blue Devils lost that first game to the Tar Heels by 16 points, then also lost six days later at Virginia Tech (77-72). In their most recent outing, Duke came inches away from losing at home on a last second buzzer-beater to a Wake Forest team that is just 4-13 in league play and 11-18 overall.

Despite the injury, Williamson remains the front-runner to win national Player of the Year. The likely No. 1 pick in this summer’s NBA Draft is averaging 21.6 points, 8.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game.

No. 3 North Carolina will be going for its first regular season sweep of No. 4 Duke since 2009. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m. on ESPN.