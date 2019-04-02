The semifinals of the National Invitation Tournament are a contrast in expectations, with one side of the bracket featuring a pair of upset-rich teams and the other with more or less the favorites in their respective regions, all set to meet up Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden in New York (7 p.m. ET, ESPN).

Lipscomb and Wichita State both beat the No. 1 and No. 2 seeds in the respective regions, and both defeated three teams with better seeds than them. No. 5 Lipscomb took out No. 4 Davidson, No. 1 UNC-Greensboro then No. 2 NC State en route to the semifinals. No. 6 Wichita State went though No. 3 Furman, No. 2 Clemson and No. 1 Indiana in their portion of the bracket.

NIT semifinals time, TV & streaming info

Games: Lipscomb vs. Wichita State, Texas vs. TCU

Location: Madison Square Garden, New York

Time: 7 p.m. ET (Game 1), 9 p.m. (Game 2)

TV: ESPN

Online streaming: Watch ESPN

Lipscomb and Wichita State are the first semifinal on Tuesday, followed by Texas against TCU.

TCU was the top seed in their portion of the bracket and all three wins so far in the tournament have been by double digits. Texas meanwhile was the No. 2 seed in their region, with their biggest test coming in an overtime win in the quarterfinals against No. 3 Xavier.

The two winners on Tuesday will battle for the NIT championship on Thursday night.