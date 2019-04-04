Zion Williamson blew us away this season by defying everything we thought we knew about physics. Cassius Winston did it by finding new possibilities within physics’ mortal limits.

They were both fun to watch Sunday, though it’s understandable why Zion was the main attraction. By god just look at this block.

But Winston was a unique pleasure in his own right. Not only did he take over the game, but he did so with a series of scoops and feints and other tricks that made you say “ooh” or “whoop” or “bloop” or any number of noises that might emit from a haywire Verne Lundquist.

When Duke went on a 12-0 run late in the first half to turn a 21-18 deficit into a 30-21 lead, it was Winston who went ambling into the maw of the defense and somehow coming away with assists or buckets that he had caressed over a much, much larger defender.

Just look at this series of photos from the first half of that game. Each could be a Renaissance painting entitled “The Lamentation of Cassius.”

Winston — listed at 6’1 with a vertical leap that he probably defends vociferously at parties — scored eight points and had two assists as part of a 13-0 run that closed the half and put the Spartans up by four. He did it by contorting his body into the sort of wily, unwieldy positions of a man who has spent his entire life finding creative solutions to the things that seem easy for everyone else.

That dad game made him the most valuable player in a powerhouse Elite Eight matchup against a team that had at least three surefire first rounders to Michigan State’s zero.

That’s not to say that one way of basketball is better than the other. Maybe if Zion had been given the last shot of the game, he’d be still be playing college ball, and having him in the Final Four would certainly have made it a bigger deal in the mainstream. But it is reassuring to see a player succeed whose biggest strength may be understanding himself and the limits of his toolset well enough to make the absolute most of what he is. And that should be an inspiration for the rest of us.

Winston doesn’t fit easily into sports tropes. He is unquestionably the leader of the Spartans, but he had to be cajoled into that role. Before the season, the junior wasn’t named one of Michigan State’s team captains despite having established himself as one of the Spartans’ most important players. Head coach Tom Izzo calls him “Casual Cash” and has suggested that sometimes Winston gets too chill.

“He has a sixth sense to see the court,” Izzo told the Washington Post. “Once in a while, I still call him ‘Casual Cash,’ because it’s so easy for him, he gets casual. Then he’ll turn it over once in a while.”

Under Izzo, Michigan State’s point guards have tended to be vocal, busy, Type A types like the coach himself. Winston, however, is undeniably goofy. His defining accessory is a backpack with a knockoff, gold chain-wearing Care Bear on it that his mom got him in China, an accessory that is also an homage to his love of cartoons. He’s not particularly high energy on the court, and unless pressed he prefers to facilitate his teammates rather than take over scoring on his own, despite being a 40 percent three-point shooter this season.

Izzo said that Winston “waddles around” around the court ... and yeah that’s pretty spot-on. When the ball is in his hands, he sniffs around the perimeter until he has his spot, outside of the time and rhythm of the game. And he’s almost always right, confounding everyone.

And that’s the thing worth highlighting here. Winston’s success isn’t a testament to preternatural talent, or headlong work ethic — though he has those, too. But what sets him apart is his way of life. If it took him a little while to assert himself (Winston was eventually named a team captain in February) it wasn’t because he shies away from pressure, but because he never seems to feel pressed. He plays without anxiety, a clear-headedness that keeps all possibilities in front of him on the court. While bumping his scoring from 12.6 to 18.9 points per game, he also maintained the second highest assist rate in Division I behind Ja Morant.

Winston is cool. He’s selfless and self-confident. He probably always finds one more french fry in the bag. His raison d’etre is something worth aspiring to, and something you can start aspiring to today. You can be like Cassius Winston. No, not in basketball. He’ll mess you up in basketball. But in something. He’s a testament to conquering doubt and mastering yourself independently of anyone else’s parameters.

I’m not necessarily happier that we’re watching Winston instead of Zion in the Final Four — every minute of his brief college career was a gift — but I’m so glad we have Winston all the same. I think we may even be better for it.