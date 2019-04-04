NIT 2019 live stream: Time, TV schedule, and how to watch Lipscomb vs. Texas online

The Texas Longhorns and Lipscomb Bisons couldn’t make it to the NCAA Tournament, but they’ve both found a ton of success in the NIT, and will meet in the NIT Championship Game on Thursday. The game is set for 7 p.m. ET from Madison Square Garden, and will be broadcast by ESPN (live streaming via WatchESPN).

Texas is coming off a 58-44 victory over TCU, while Lipscomb is coming off a 71-64 victory over Wichita State, who themselves made it through some tough opponents on their way to the semifinals in Clemson and Indiana.

In all, Texas has beaten South Dakota State, Xavier, Colorado and TCU on their way to Thursday’s championship game. Lipscomb has bested Davidson, UNC Greensboro, NC State and Wichita State.

Texas had lost to TCU twice in the regular season before eliminating them in the semifinals. Lipscomb trailed by 11 points to Wichita State in the second half, but came back to punch their ticket to the NIT Championship Game.

Garrison Matthews is averaging 21.1 points per game for Lipscomb, while Kerwin Roach II leads the way for Texas at 15 points per game.

Below is all you need to know to watch the action on Thursday.

How to watch Lipscomb vs. Texas in NIT Championship Game

Date: Thursday, April 4

Location: Madison Square Garden, New York, N.Y.

Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Online Streaming: WatchESPN