‘We’ve Got Jared’ is Auburn’s Final Four anthem

The Auburn Tigers are in the Final Four for the first time in program history, and they have a tournament anthem to go with it.

Two weeks ago, College and Magnolia writer and podcaster Drew Crowson (@SonofCrow2) recorded Auburn-focused parody lyrics to the tune of the 1969 hit “Sugar, Sugar” by the Archies, dubbing it “We’ve Got Jared” in honor of point guard Jared Harper.

Since it was published on March 23, the song has over 85,000 views on YouTube, 27,000 listens on Soundcloud, 152,000 impressions on Twitter, and has become a huge hit among the Auburn community — including members of the team.

Crowson, who enjoys writing various covers, hadn’t recorded any of his previous parodies. But this time around, his wife encouraged him to record it. “I lived in Europe from 2016-18 and this tune is a chant in stadiums over there, specifically Liverpool,” Crowson stated. “It got stuck in my head, and I just knew I’d do an Auburn version one day. It’s a super tongue-in-cheek silly make-em-up and somehow here we are.”

I apologize in advance for getting this stuck in your head:

What started as a jingle to celebrate heading to the Sweet Sixteen became a thing for fans to rally around. The players got ahold of it, and it was immediately a hit:

Lol we love it who made this song pic.twitter.com/58FAYz6x22 — Thedanjelpurifoy3 (@DanjelKevon3) March 25, 2019

“The first day, it was playing all day throughout the day,” Auburn guard Samir Doughty said of the ditty. “We’ve been hearing it walking around campus or random fans will be playing it. It’s definitely a nice song.”

As for the title player? “That song is great,” Brown commented with a laugh during Thursday’s media availability. “It’s just a tribute to all that we’ve been able to do as a team, for this program. Just being able to change the narrative.”

When Auburn returned to campus after their upset of No. 2-seed Kentucky — the third straight blue-blood team the Tigers knocked off en route to the Final Four — fans waited to welcome the team home. The official twitter account for the basketball team took that moment and added Son of Crow’s flare:

We've got Jared.



Chuuuuuuuuuma Okeke.



And that dude Bryce Brown, shootin' that thing from way downtown! #WarEagle x #UnfinishedBusiness pic.twitter.com/IP4H5KlQum — Auburn Basketball (@AuburnMBB) April 1, 2019

The song has also been covered by the AU Chamber Choir and the AU Elementary Education students:

Hi I’m extra and I arranged “We’ve Got Jared” for the AU Chamber Choir ‍♂️ #wareagle pic.twitter.com/PJjUaIo6pr — Brady (@bradygmcneil) April 5, 2019

The Auburn band teed up the crowd during the team’s open practice on Friday, playing “Sugar, Sugar:”

The response has been overwhelming, with local DJs playing it on the radio and some making t-shirts with the lyrics. “It’s beyond unbelievable,” Crowson stated. “You know in Christmas Vacation when Clark says, ‘If I woke up tomorrow with my head stapled to the carpet, I wouldn’t be more surprised than I am now?’ Something like that.”

Late Friday night, Crowson got a surprise call from a big fan:

@JoshuaBBlack just made my dreams come true. Got me on FaceTime with @coachbrucepearl pic.twitter.com/zIHEI3hJNd — SonOfCrow on Venmo 3️⃣ (@SonOfCrow2) April 6, 2019

The Tigers don’t play until 6:09pm (EST) Saturday night when they’ll take on the Virginia Cavaliers. If you need me, I’ll be singing, “...and that guy Bryce Browwwwwn, hitting that thing from wayyyyy downtownnnn,” until then.