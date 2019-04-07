Virginia’s instant oral history of the Final Four finish that stunned Auburn at the buzzer

MINNEAPOLIS — Kyle Guy’s shot missed and Auburn had advanced to the national championship game. At least that’s what happened according to public address announcer Gene Honda, who told a crowd of more than 70,000 the Tigers had defeated Virginia, 62-60, as the buzzer sounded at the Final Four.

The reaction of the players on the court told a different story. Auburn’s Bryce Brown snapped his arms back and started screaming. Teammate Anfernee McLemore immediately put his hands on his face and looked shellshocked. Meanwhile, UVA players pumped their fists and started clapping.

Tigers guard Samir Doughty had fouled Guy on his last second corner three with Auburn clinging to a two-point lead. Guy would head the foul line for three free throws to win the game.

It felt like Virginia could not have won in any other way. The Cardiac Cavs had been playing with fire throughout the NCAA tournament, trailing No. 16 seed Gardner-Webb at halftime of their opener, winning ugly in the Sweet 16 against Oregon, and needing a certifiable miracle at the buzzer to force overtime against Purdue in the Elite Eight and eventually win the South region.

A year after the worst loss in the history of college basketball, Virginia is playing for a national championship. All it needed was one of the wildest Final Four finishes ever to make it happen.

In the moments following the win, Virginia players, band members, and cheerleaders still had trouble putting the finish into words. This is the instant oral history of UVA’s amazing last second Final Four comeback against Auburn.

Setting the scene

Ty Jerome hit a three-pointer to give Virginia a 10-point lead with 5:24 to play. Just when Virginia’s lead looked comfortable, Jerome would pick up two fouls in the next minute, his third and fourth of the game, and get pulled out by head coach Tony Bennett.

With Jerome on the bench, Auburn immediately went on a run. Bryce Brown gave the Tigers a two-point lead with under two minutes remaining on a dagger three. Auburn added two more points from the foul line before Guy answered a tightly contested three of his own from the corner to cut the deficit to one with nine seconds left. Auburn guard Jared Harper was fouled on the ensuing possession and split the free throws.

After a foul, Jerome took the inbounds pass up the court and dribbled the ball off his leg. When he recovered, he was fouled by Brown with two seconds left. Virginia had a sideline out of bounds play down two with the season on the line.

The play design

Tony Bennett, Virginia head coach: It’s just an action that we run, and Ty (the inbounder) said, you know, if it’s open, you’re coming, and make that thing, I think. (Guy) had hit a great shot the previous play. Again, I haven’t seen the replay, but someone said they did get in his space and pushed him. But then to make the three free throws is terrific. You just keep playing.

Braxton Key, junior forward: There’s a lob for Mamadi with Kyle setting a back screen and getting to the corner. ‘Dre (De’Andre Hunter) is trying to float around to find an open shot if needed.

Mamadi Diakite, junior forward: The lob is just part of the play. Everybody’s an option. We really run that for Kyle in late game situations. Ty (Jerome) had a 6’10 kid on him. It’s hard to throw that pass. He didn’t want to risk it. Auburn did a great job defending it.

Jayden Nixon, freshman guard: It’s a play we run every practice. We always run sideline out of bound plays in case a last second finish like this happens.

Brooke Burnette, UVA cheerleader: Kyle is one of the best shooters on the team. When we saw they had called a timeout, we knew coach Bennett would draw up a play where Kyle could get an open shot. I mean, his shot wasn’t really open but he at least got the three off and thank god they fouled him.

What’s the play called?

Braxton Key, junior forward: I can’t give it to you. Monday night I’ll tell you.

De’Andre Hunter, RS sophomore forward: The play’s called “Kyle get open.”

Mamadi Diakite, junior forward: It’s called “Kyle get open.”

Kihei Clark, freshman guard: It’s called “Slap.”

After Guy’s shot missed at the buzzer

Hunter: Honestly, I thought the game was over. But the ref called a foul.

Key: I heard the whistle but for some reason I thought they’d call it an inadvertent whistle and take back the call.

Diakite: Once Kyle let it go I heard the whistle. I knew he was gonna be on the line. I didn’t know if it was going to be a three or a two.

Brooke Burnette, UVA cheerleader: We saw Mamadi clap. He was right in front of us. We kind of rely on player reactions. We saw that Auburn players looked kind of upset. Our players looked hopeful. We knew it wasn’t over yet.

Joseph Laux, UVA band: I literally thought the game was over. I was like, we just lost. Then I heard the word foul ...

Kyle Guy, junior guard: I heard (the official) call it right away.

Clark: I saw Kyle get a catch and get a good look. I heard the whistle right away. I’m pretty sure everyone on the court heard the whistle right away.

Diakite: I don’t know if they knew what was happening. I think coach was going to greet their coach to say good game because he thought it was over and didn’t realize it was a foul.

Key: I didn’t think they’d end a Final Four game off something like that. I don’t know if they’ve ever done that. But I’m glad they did.

When Kyle Guy went to the foul line down two

Hunter: I just told him to win the game for us.

Joseph Laux, UVA band: I think I started crying when he hit the first free throw.

Key: I had no doubt my mind we were winning the game. I knew Kyle was gonna win it for us. He’s built for this moment. He’s a big time player and that’s what big time players do.

Key: No one said a word to Kyle on the team. He was in his own world.

Burnette: We have so much trust in Kyle. Under pressure, Kyle and Ty just do the job. They get the job done.

Hunter: I was confident in him. He’s a great shooter. He shoots them all the time.

Guy: I just literally told myself that we dream of these moments, and to be able to make one happen was special

When Auburn “iced” Guy with a timeout before his last free throw

Key: We were just drawing up our defense. A lot of guys were saying, when Kyle makes it don’t run on the court.

Diakite: We knew it was cash. After he hit those two, we knew it was going in. We were just worried about what was gonna happen after he made it.

Can you believe it?

Hunter: I still can’t believe it. It’s crazy.

Burnette: I think this one feels crazier (than the Elite Eight win) because it almost felt like we got pranked. It’s like, game’s over! Just kidding!

Laux: Last week was crazy, but I think this just blows it away. Especially after last year. I was at that game. That was the lowest of the lows.

Diakte: There is only word that can describe it. That’s UMBC. We were down last year against the No. 16 seed. Being in that setting was crazy. We knew how much it hurt. We knew we couldn’t give up. That’s what we got better at. Whether we’re down or up. We have to be at the same level and same intensity.

Laux: I don’t think it could happen to a nicer person. Kyle Guy is the heart of the team.

Hunter: I still haven’t processed it. Probably when I go home and talk to my family about it.

Virginia now plays Texas Tech on Monday for the chance at the first national championship in program history. Somehow, the ‘Hoos just keep surviving.