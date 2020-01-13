NCAA basketball rankings: Baylor, Auburn, and Butler crash the top-five

The steady climb of Baylor keeps on moving as the Bears jumped into the No. 2 spot in the latest AP Poll. Scott Drew’s squad rattled off back-to-back wins this week, including a huge victory at then-No. 3 Kansas on Saturday. Baylor’s lone blemish of the season came against Washington in a neutral site game.

Gonzaga stayed No. 1 for the third straight week, and Duke dropped one spot from No. 2 to No. 3 to make room for the Bears. Undefeated Auburn moved up to No. 4, with Butler rounding out the top-5 at No. 5. The Jayhawks fell to No. 6 after their loss.

San Diego State — the other undefeated team alongside the Tigers — come in at No. 7.

The reigning champion Virginia Cavaliers are unranked for the first time since November 20, 2017 after losing at Boston College and falling in overtime at home to Syracuse this week. Penn State and Arizona also fell out of the rankings this week, making room for Seton Hall (No. 18), Illinois (No. 24), and Creighton (No. 25).

The Big Ten leads all conferences with five ranked teams, followed by the Big 12 and Big East with four apiece.

Here’s the full poll: