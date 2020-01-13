 clock menu more-arrow no yes
NCAA basketball rankings: Baylor, Auburn, and Butler crash the top-five

There’s some new blood at the top of the men’s college basketball poll.

By Caroline Darney
NCAA Basketball: Baylor at Kansas Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

The steady climb of Baylor keeps on moving as the Bears jumped into the No. 2 spot in the latest AP Poll. Scott Drew’s squad rattled off back-to-back wins this week, including a huge victory at then-No. 3 Kansas on Saturday. Baylor’s lone blemish of the season came against Washington in a neutral site game.

Gonzaga stayed No. 1 for the third straight week, and Duke dropped one spot from No. 2 to No. 3 to make room for the Bears. Undefeated Auburn moved up to No. 4, with Butler rounding out the top-5 at No. 5. The Jayhawks fell to No. 6 after their loss.

San Diego State — the other undefeated team alongside the Tigers — come in at No. 7.

The reigning champion Virginia Cavaliers are unranked for the first time since November 20, 2017 after losing at Boston College and falling in overtime at home to Syracuse this week. Penn State and Arizona also fell out of the rankings this week, making room for Seton Hall (No. 18), Illinois (No. 24), and Creighton (No. 25).

The Big Ten leads all conferences with five ranked teams, followed by the Big 12 and Big East with four apiece.

Here’s the full poll:

AP Poll - Week 11

Rank Team Conference Previous Rank
1 Gonzaga WCC 1
2 Baylor Big 12 4
3 Duke ACC 2
4 Auburn SEC 5
5 Butler Big East 6
6 Kansas Big 12 3
7 San Diego State Mountain West 7
8 Oregon Pac-12 9
9 Florida State ACC 10
10 Kentucky SEC 14
11 Louisville ACC 13
12 West Virginia Big 12 17
13 Dayton A-10 15
14 Villanova Big East 16
15 Michigan State Big Ten 8
16 Wichita State American Athletic 23
17 Maryland Big Ten 12
18 Seton Hall Big East NR
19 Michigan Big Ten 19
20 Colorado Pac-12 25
21 Ohio State Big Ten 11
22 Memphis AAC 21
23 Texas Tech Big 12 22
24 Illinois Big Ten NR
25 Creighton Big East NR
Others receiving votes: Iowa 88, Stanford 77, Arkansas 65, Indiana 50, Virginia 41, Penn State 36, LSU 30, Arizona 20, Wisconsin 19, Liberty 11, Northern Iowa 10, Purdue 10, Duquesne 9, Washington 9, TCU 8, Rutgers 8, Virginia Tech 5, Oregon State 4, Houston 4, BYU 3, East Tennessee State 2, Saint Mary’s 1, Harvard 1, Akron 1, USC 1

