NCAA men’s basketball rankings: Baylor takes over No. 1

The craziness of the 2020 NCAA basketball season continues.

By Caroline Darney
Baylor v Kansas Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Congratulations are in order for Scott Drew and Baylor as the Bears have taken over the No. 1 spot in the most recent AP poll. Baylor, which upset Kansas and held on against Oklahoma State on the road, becomes the seventh team to become No. 1 this season (Michigan State, Kentucky, Duke, Louisville, Kansas, and Gonzaga). Gonzaga is the first No. 1 to drop out of the top spot without losing,

The Zags slid to No. 2, followed by now-No. 3 Kansas, No. 4 San Diego State, and No. 5 Florida State to round out the top five. SDSU is the only remaining undefeated team as Auburn lost twice this week, dropping them from No. 4 to No. 16.

Louisville’s big win over Duke in Durham moved them up to No. 6 and dropped the Blue Devils to No. 8. Dayton used a dramatic overtime comeback against St. Louis to stay in the top 10 at No. 7, and the Big East’s Villanova and Seton Hall come in at No. 9 and No. 10, respectively.

Wichita State, Michigan, Ohio State, and Creighton all fell out of the rankings this week, making room for Iowa, Arizona, Rutgers, and Houston. This is the first time in 41 years that Rutgers men’s basketball has made an appearance in the AP poll, and the Scarlet Knights are 14-4 overall with a 5-2 mark in the Big Ten.

The Big Ten has a poll-high five teams ranked, but No. 11 Michigan State is the highest. The Big 12 has four ranked teams, including two in the top three, and all three of the ACC’s ranked teams fall within the top 10.

Here is the full poll:

AP Poll - Week 12

Rank Team Conference Previous Rank
1 Baylor Big 12 2
2 Gonzaga WCC 1
3 Kansas Big 12 6
4 San Diego State Mountain West 7
5 Florida State ACC 9
6 Louisville ACC 11
7 Dayton A-10 13
8 Duke ACC 3
9 Villanova Big East 14
10 Seton Hall Big East 18
11 Michigan State Big Ten 15
12 Oregon Pac-12 8
13 Butler Big East 5
14 West Virginia Big 12 12
15 Kentucky SEC 10
16 Auburn SEC 4
17 Maryland Big Ten 17
18 Texas Tech Big 12 23
19 Iowa Big Ten NR
20 Memphis AAC 22
21 Illinois Big Ten 24
22 Arizona Pac-12 NR
23 Colorado Pac-12 20
24 Rutgers Big Ten NR
25 Houston AAC NR
Also Receiving Votes: Wichita State 94, LSU 83, Michigan 73, Northern Iowa 42, Ohio State 36, Stanford 28, Wisconsin 28, Penn State 24, Liberty 21, Florida 21, Arkansas 19, Virginia 13, Creighton 13, Duquesne 13, Purdue 9, East Tennessee State 6, Indiana 6, USC 4, Marquette 2, BYU 2, Harvard 1

