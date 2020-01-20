NCAA men’s basketball rankings: Baylor takes over No. 1

Congratulations are in order for Scott Drew and Baylor as the Bears have taken over the No. 1 spot in the most recent AP poll. Baylor, which upset Kansas and held on against Oklahoma State on the road, becomes the seventh team to become No. 1 this season (Michigan State, Kentucky, Duke, Louisville, Kansas, and Gonzaga). Gonzaga is the first No. 1 to drop out of the top spot without losing,

The Zags slid to No. 2, followed by now-No. 3 Kansas, No. 4 San Diego State, and No. 5 Florida State to round out the top five. SDSU is the only remaining undefeated team as Auburn lost twice this week, dropping them from No. 4 to No. 16.

Louisville’s big win over Duke in Durham moved them up to No. 6 and dropped the Blue Devils to No. 8. Dayton used a dramatic overtime comeback against St. Louis to stay in the top 10 at No. 7, and the Big East’s Villanova and Seton Hall come in at No. 9 and No. 10, respectively.

Wichita State, Michigan, Ohio State, and Creighton all fell out of the rankings this week, making room for Iowa, Arizona, Rutgers, and Houston. This is the first time in 41 years that Rutgers men’s basketball has made an appearance in the AP poll, and the Scarlet Knights are 14-4 overall with a 5-2 mark in the Big Ten.

The Big Ten has a poll-high five teams ranked, but No. 11 Michigan State is the highest. The Big 12 has four ranked teams, including two in the top three, and all three of the ACC’s ranked teams fall within the top 10.

Here is the full poll: