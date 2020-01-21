 clock menu more-arrow no yes
A massive fight mars Kansas vs. Kansas State basketball game at buzzer

An ugly brawl broke out at the end of Kansas’ win over Kansas State.

By Ricky O'Donnell

A fight broke out at the end of Kansas’ home victory over Kansas State Tuesday night, with a benches-clearing brawl creating a scary scene at Phog Allen Fieldhouse.

With Kansas State down 21 points as the clock was expiring, Wildcats freshman guard DeJuan Gordon stole the ball from Kansas big man Silvio De Sousa and went in for a layup. De Sousa emphatically blocked the shot, and the two players started trash talking to each other as the final buzzer sounded. That’s when the benches cleared and the mayhem started.

Here’s the full video, from ESPN:

Here’s another angle of what was going on inside of the brawl:

And another angle of the fight:

Punches were thrown on both sides, with De Sousa in the middle of the altercation. This reverse angle is the best vantage point to see exactly what transpired.

De Sousa had a stool in his hands and looked ready to swing it at the height of the brawl when Kansas assistant coach Jerrance Howard stopped him:

This photo of De Sousa getting ready to swing the stool is surreal. Both teams are lucky someone wasn’t seriously injured:

The photographs from the brawl are as frightening as they are incredible. Here are a few of the best from Getty:

Kansas State v Kansas Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images
Kansas State v Kansas Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images
Kansas State v Kansas Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images
Kansas State v Kansas Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images
Kansas State v Kansas Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images
Kansas State v Kansas Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images
Kansas State v Kansas Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images

The referees put one second back on the clock after clearing the scene and made the players finish out the game.

Kansas coach Bill Self and Kansas State coach Bruce Weber addressed the incident after the game.

Details on discipline should be coming out in the next 24 hours.

