NCAA men’s basketball rankings: Baylor holds on to top spot in quiet week

After several weeks of topsy-turvy action in the AP poll, Week 13 was relatively calm as the Baylor Bears held on to the top spot for the second straight week. Only two teams within the top 10 moved as now-No. 8 Villanova swapped places with now-No. 9 Duke. Gonzaga stayed at No. 2, followed by Kansas, San Diego State, and Florida State to round out the top five.

San Diego State is the lone undefeated team in the country, and both Baylor and Gonzaga have one loss each.

The Big Ten increased its stranglehold on the top 25 with six ranked teams, but Michigan State is the highest in the poll at No. 14. The Big 12 and ACC each have three teams ranked, all within the top 12.

Texas Tech, Memphis, and Arizona fell out of the rankings this week, making room for LSU, Wichita State, and Penn State to join the party in Nos. 22-24, respectively.

