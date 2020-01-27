 clock menu more-arrow no yes
NCAA men’s basketball rankings: Baylor holds on to top spot in quiet week

Very little movement in the top 10 this week.

By Caroline Darney
NCAA Basketball: Baylor at Florida Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

After several weeks of topsy-turvy action in the AP poll, Week 13 was relatively calm as the Baylor Bears held on to the top spot for the second straight week. Only two teams within the top 10 moved as now-No. 8 Villanova swapped places with now-No. 9 Duke. Gonzaga stayed at No. 2, followed by Kansas, San Diego State, and Florida State to round out the top five.

San Diego State is the lone undefeated team in the country, and both Baylor and Gonzaga have one loss each.

The Big Ten increased its stranglehold on the top 25 with six ranked teams, but Michigan State is the highest in the poll at No. 14. The Big 12 and ACC each have three teams ranked, all within the top 12.

Texas Tech, Memphis, and Arizona fell out of the rankings this week, making room for LSU, Wichita State, and Penn State to join the party in Nos. 22-24, respectively.

Check out the full rankings below:

AP Poll - Week 13

Rank Team Conference Previous Rank
1 Baylor Big 12 1
2 Gonzaga WCC 2
3 Kansas Big 12 3
4 San Diego State Mountain West 4
5 Florida State ACC 5
6 Louisville ACC 6
7 Dayton A-10 7
8 Villanova Big East 9
9 Duke ACC 8
10 Seton Hall Big East 10
11 Oregon Pac-12 12
12 West Virginia Big 12 14
13 Kentucky SEC 15
14 Michigan State Big Ten 11
15 Maryland Big Ten 17
16 Butler Big East 13
17 Auburn SEC 16
18 Iowa Big Ten 19
19 Illinois Big Ten 21
20 Colorado Pac-12 23
21 Houston AAC 25
22 LSU SEC NR
23 Wichita State AAC NR
24 Penn State Big Ten NR
25 Rutgers Big Ten 24
Others Receiving Votes: Creighton 59, Arizona 55, Texas Tech 33, Ohio State 16, Indiana 15, East Tennessee State 14, Northern Iowa 13, Memphis 11, USC 9, Rhode Island 6, Purdue 6, Florida 4, Arkansas 3, Saint Mary’s 3, Tulsa 3, SMU 3, Wisconsin 1, Akron 1, Harvard 1

