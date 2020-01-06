College basketball rankings: Gonzaga holds on to the top spot

There’s no change at the top of the new AP Poll as Gonzaga, Duke, and Kansas stayed Nos. 1-3, respectively. The Zags got a scare from Pepperdine, needing a late push and a miss from the Waves to secure a five-point win at home. Duke has cruised over the last week, notching big wins over Boston College and Miami by an average of 36 points. Kansas, meanwhile, has rattled off back-to-back wins over Stanford and West Virginia.

Baylor climbed two spots to No. 4, with undefeated Auburn rounding out the top five. The only other undefeated team — San Diego State — comes in at No. 7 this week.

The Mountaineers dropped one spot to No. 17 after their seven-point loss to the Jayhawks.

Iowa fell out of the rankings after losing to Penn State, leaving room for Colorado to rejoin the party after upsetting Oregon (and losing to Oregon State, because basketball 2020).

The Big Ten retained their hold on the poll with five ranked teams. The ACC and Big 12 each have four.

Here are the full rankings: