Filed under:

College basketball rankings: Gonzaga holds on to the top spot

Undefeated Auburn and San Diego State both join the top 10.

By Caroline Darney
/ new
NCAA Basketball: Pepperdine at Gonzaga James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

There’s no change at the top of the new AP Poll as Gonzaga, Duke, and Kansas stayed Nos. 1-3, respectively. The Zags got a scare from Pepperdine, needing a late push and a miss from the Waves to secure a five-point win at home. Duke has cruised over the last week, notching big wins over Boston College and Miami by an average of 36 points. Kansas, meanwhile, has rattled off back-to-back wins over Stanford and West Virginia.

Baylor climbed two spots to No. 4, with undefeated Auburn rounding out the top five. The only other undefeated team — San Diego State — comes in at No. 7 this week.

The Mountaineers dropped one spot to No. 17 after their seven-point loss to the Jayhawks.

Iowa fell out of the rankings after losing to Penn State, leaving room for Colorado to rejoin the party after upsetting Oregon (and losing to Oregon State, because basketball 2020).

The Big Ten retained their hold on the poll with five ranked teams. The ACC and Big 12 each have four.

Here are the full rankings:

AP Poll - Week 10

Rank Team Conference Previous Rank
1 Gonzaga WCC 1
2 Duke ACC 2
3 Kansas Big 12 3
4 Baylor Big 12 6
5 Auburn SEC 8
6 Butler Big East 11
7 San Diego State Mountain West 13
8 Michigan State Big Ten 14
9 Oregon Pac-12 4
10 Florida State ACC 18
11 Ohio State Big Ten 5
12 Maryland Big Ten 15
13 Louisville ACC 7
14 Kentucky SEC 17
15 Dayton A-10 20
16 Villanova Big East 10
17 West Virginia Big 12 16
18 Virginia ACC 19
19 Michigan Big Ten 12
20 Penn State Big Ten 21
21 Memphis AAC 9
22 Texas Tech Big 12 22
23 Wichita State American Athletic 24
24 Arizona Pac-12 25
25 Colorado Pac-12 NR
Others receiving votes: Iowa 63, Seton Hall 48, Arkansas 38, Marquette 25, Xavier 18, Wisconsin 17, Houston 8, Creighton 6, Washington 6, Virginia Commonwealth 5, Saint Mary’s 3, Northern Iowa 2, Liberty 2, Purdue 1, Stephen F. Austin 1, BYU 1

