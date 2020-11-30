 clock menu more-arrow no yes
SBNation.com homepage

Filed under:

Gonzaga holds on to No. 1 in latest AP Poll

Zags one of few teams to look dominant in the opening week.

By Caroline Darney
/ new
NCAA Basketball: Gonzaga at Auburn Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Gonzaga held on to the top spot in the AP Poll after dominating its opening games against then-No. 6 Kansas and Auburn. The Zags were crisp on offense, and Drew Timme, Corey Kispert, Jay Ayayi, Jalen Suggs & Co. looked every bit the NCAA champion caliber team that many predicted in the preseason.

Baylor stayed in second, with a trio of Big Ten teams in Iowa, Wisconsin, and Illinois rounding out the top-5 (in that order). Virginia dropped to No. 15 after losing to San Francisco, 61-60, and Villanova dropped nine spots to No. 12.

UCLA and Michigan dropped out of the poll this week, making room for Virginia Tech and Richmond at No. 16 and 19, respectively. The Hokies knocked off then-No. 3 Villanova in a last-minute game scheduled in “Bubbleville,” while the Spiders used a dominant second half to knock off then-No. 10 Kentucky in Rupp Arena.

Houston jumped into the top-10 at No. 10 with a 3-0 record that included a win over Texas Tech. The Red Raiders dropped three spots to No. 17, where they are tied with the Texas Longhorns.

The first week proved what we expected with some rusty play across the board as teams dealt with trying to tweak rotations, get used to lineups, and gel with teammates after not having any exhibition games or scrimmages as a result of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Here is the full poll:

AP Poll - Week 2

Rank School Conference Previous
Rank School Conference Previous
1 Gonzaga WCC 1
2 Baylor Big 12 2
3 Iowa Big Ten 5
4 Wisconsin Big Ten 7
5 Illinois Big Ten 8
6 Duke ACC 9
7 Kansas Big 12 6
8 Michigan State Big Ten 13
9 Creighton Big East 11
10 Houston AAC 17
11 West Virginia Big 12 15
12 Villanova Big East 3
13 Tennessee SEC 12
14 North Carolina ACC 16
15 Virginia ACC 4
16 Virginia Tech ACC NR
17 Texas Big 12 19
17 Texas Tech Big 12 14
19 Richmond Atlantic 10 NR
20 Kentucky SEC 10
21 Oregon Pac-12 20
22 Florida State ACC 21
23 Ohio State Big Ten 23
24 Rutgers Big Ten 24
25 Arizona State Pac-12 18
Others receiving votes: Michigan 90, San Diego State 86, Saint Louis 69, Louisville 55, Alabama 52, Florida 45, Indiana 38, UCLA 14, Maryland 9, Providence 7, Stanford 7, Connecticut 6, Clemson 4, LSU 3, Arkansas 2, Loyola Chicago 1, TCU 1, Colorado 1, BYU 1

Next Up In Men's College Basketball