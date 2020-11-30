Gonzaga holds on to No. 1 in latest AP Poll

Gonzaga held on to the top spot in the AP Poll after dominating its opening games against then-No. 6 Kansas and Auburn. The Zags were crisp on offense, and Drew Timme, Corey Kispert, Jay Ayayi, Jalen Suggs & Co. looked every bit the NCAA champion caliber team that many predicted in the preseason.

Baylor stayed in second, with a trio of Big Ten teams in Iowa, Wisconsin, and Illinois rounding out the top-5 (in that order). Virginia dropped to No. 15 after losing to San Francisco, 61-60, and Villanova dropped nine spots to No. 12.

UCLA and Michigan dropped out of the poll this week, making room for Virginia Tech and Richmond at No. 16 and 19, respectively. The Hokies knocked off then-No. 3 Villanova in a last-minute game scheduled in “Bubbleville,” while the Spiders used a dominant second half to knock off then-No. 10 Kentucky in Rupp Arena.

Houston jumped into the top-10 at No. 10 with a 3-0 record that included a win over Texas Tech. The Red Raiders dropped three spots to No. 17, where they are tied with the Texas Longhorns.

The first week proved what we expected with some rusty play across the board as teams dealt with trying to tweak rotations, get used to lineups, and gel with teammates after not having any exhibition games or scrimmages as a result of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Here is the full poll: