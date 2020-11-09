 clock menu more-arrow no yes
SBNation.com homepage

Filed under:

Gonzaga leads the way in preseason AP poll for 2020-2021 season

Seven Big Ten teams make the cut as the Bulldogs edge out Baylor for the top spot.

By Caroline Darney
/ new
NCAA Basketball Tournament - First Round - Salt Lake City Photo by Brett Wilhelm/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

The 2020-21 NCAA Basketball season gets underway in just over two weeks, and there’s finally an AP Poll. Gonzaga takes the top spot in the preseason rankings, followed by No. 2 Baylor, and No. 3 Villanova. The Bulldogs finished 31-2 in 2020’s pandemic-shortened season and return Joel Ayayi and Corey Kispert. Gonzaga is not holding back with its shortened non-conference schedule as they’re slated to face No. 6 Kansas, Auburn, No. 2 Baylor, and No. 5 Iowa before starting play in the West Coast Conference.

The still-reigning 2019 NCAA Champion Virginia Cavaliers start the season at No. 4, and Iowa checks in at No. 5. The Big Ten leads all conferences with seven ranked teams, followed by the Big 12 with five and the ACC with four.

Kansas, Wisconsin, Illinois, Duke, and Kentucky take spots No. 6-10, respectively.

Houston is the lone representative of the AAC, and No. 18 Arizona State leads a trio of Pac-12 teams — No. 20 Oregon and No. 22 UCLA are the others — in the initial rankings. Despite an abysmal 26-11 in 2019-20, the North Carolina Tar Heels are poised for a rebound at No. 16.

Here is the full poll:

AP Poll - Preseason

Rank School Conference
Rank School Conference
1 Gonzaga WCC
2 Baylor Big 12
3 Villanova Big East
4 Virginia ACC
5 Iowa Big Ten
6 Kansas Big 12
7 Wisconsin Big Ten
8 Illinois Big Ten
9 Duke ACC
10 Kentucky SEC
11 Creighton Big East
12 Tennessee SEC
13 Michigan State Big Ten
14 Texas Tech Big 12
15 West Virginia Big 12
16 North Carolina ACC
17 Houston AAC
18 Arizona State Pac-12
19 Texas Big 12
20 Oregon Pac-12
21 Florida State ACC
22 UCLA Pac-12
23 Ohio State Big Ten
24 Rutgers Big Ten
25 Michigan Big Ten
Also Receiving Votes: LSU 146, Memphis 69, Florida 69, Alabama 50, Indiana 48, Louisville 41, Richmond 40, Stanford 14, Providence 9, Saint Louis 8, Auburn 8, San Diego State 6, Connecticut 6, BYU 4, Loyola Chicago 3, Seton Hall 2, UNC Greensboro 1, Northern Iowa 1

Next Up In Men's College Basketball