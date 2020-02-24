 clock menu more-arrow no yes
NCAA men’s basketball rankings: Kansas retakes No. 1 spot in latest AP poll

Plus, SDSU and Gonzaga drop ... but how much?

By Caroline Darney
NCAA Basketball: Kansas at Baylor Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

For the first time in five weeks, a new team sits atop the AP poll as the Kansas Jayhawks vaulted to No. 1 after taking down Baylor. It’s Kansas’ second stint as the top-ranked team in the country, and the Jayhawks are rounding into tournament form at exactly the right time. Baylor slipped just one spot to No. 2 with the loss.

Top-five teams struggled this week with San Diego State losing its first game of the season at home to UNLV and Gonzaga dropping a conference game to BYU. The West Coast squads weren’t punished much as the Zags fell just one spot to No. 3, and the Aztecs dropped to No. 5. Dayton jumped up to No. 4 this week.

Florida State, Duke, Kentucky, Maryland, and Creighton round out the top-10 at spots Nos. 6-10, respectively.

The Big Ten maintained its stranglehold on the top 25 with six ranked teams.

Here’s the full poll:

AP Poll - Week 17

Rank Team Conference Previous Rank
Rank Team Conference Previous Rank
1 Kansas Big 12 3
2 Baylor Big 12 1
3 Gonzaga WCC 2
4 Dayton A-10 5
5 San Diego State Mountain West 4
6 Florida State ACC 8
7 Duke ACC 6
8 Kentucky SEC 10
9 Maryland Big Ten 7
10 Creighton Big East 15
11 Louisville ACC 11
12 Villanova Big East 12
13 Seton Hall Big East 16
14 Oregon Pac-12 14
15 Auburn SEC 13
16 Penn State Big Ten 9
17 BYU West Coast 23
18 Iowa Big Ten 20
19 Michigan Big Ten NR
20 West Virginia Big 12 17
21 Colorado Pac-12 18
22 Texas Tech Big 12 NR
23 Ohio State Big Ten 25
24 Michigan State Big Ten NR
25 Houston AAC 22
Others Receiving Votes: Arizona State 95, Illinois 82, Arizona 71, Butler 51, Virginia 50, Marquette 41, Stephen F. Austin 29, LSU 24, East Tennessee State 13, Utah State 9, Florida 8, Wisconsin 7, New Mexico State 2, Northern Iowa 2, Liberty 2, UCLA 1

