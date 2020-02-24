NCAA men’s basketball rankings: Kansas retakes No. 1 spot in latest AP poll

For the first time in five weeks, a new team sits atop the AP poll as the Kansas Jayhawks vaulted to No. 1 after taking down Baylor. It’s Kansas’ second stint as the top-ranked team in the country, and the Jayhawks are rounding into tournament form at exactly the right time. Baylor slipped just one spot to No. 2 with the loss.

Top-five teams struggled this week with San Diego State losing its first game of the season at home to UNLV and Gonzaga dropping a conference game to BYU. The West Coast squads weren’t punished much as the Zags fell just one spot to No. 3, and the Aztecs dropped to No. 5. Dayton jumped up to No. 4 this week.

Florida State, Duke, Kentucky, Maryland, and Creighton round out the top-10 at spots Nos. 6-10, respectively.

The Big Ten maintained its stranglehold on the top 25 with six ranked teams.

Here’s the full poll: