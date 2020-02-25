Bracketology 2020: Kansas is the new No. 1 overall team

Remember how just last week I wrote that the 2020 NCAA tournament’s seed line had become stable and, dare I say, boring?

That changed on Saturday when all four No. 1 seeds took the floor, with the Kansas Jayhawks handling the Baylor Bears in Waco in an early tip, then the San Diego State Aztecs losing at home to the UNLV Runnin’ Rebels — a team ranked outside of the NET top 100 — with the BYU Cougars dominant home victory over the Gonzaga Bulldogs closing out a wild 12 hours of basketball.

Yet despite those losses, the quartet on the top line of this projection remains the same. Sure, Kansas and Baylor swapped places, with the Jayhawks now No. 1 overall. But Gonzaga continues to sit third and San Diego State fourth. Sunday offered an opportunity for the Maryland Terrapins to rise up and knock the Aztecs down to seed line No. 2, but the Big Ten leader saw its nine-game win streak end at Ohio State.

What about elevating the Dayton Flyers, the current top No. 2 seed, to the top line? Their dramatic overtime losses to Kansas and Colorado in non-conference play mean their profile doesn’t include a marquee victory. In fact, the Flyers’ two best wins, over Saint Mary’s and Rhode Island, are over teams seeded ninth and 11th in this projection. Conversely, San Diego State has three top-30 victories, all away from home. And with body of work being more important to the Selection Committee than a single, ill-timed loss, the Mountain West leaders remain a No. 1.

Two current ACC squads, the Duke Blue Devils and Florida State Seminoles, and a former one, Maryland, sit behind Dayton on seed line No. 2. On Monday night, the Seminoles took control of the race for the No. 1 seed in the ACC tournament by completing a handy season sweep of the Louisville Cardinals, and Leonard Hamilton’s team must be considered a real threat to jump to the top line when all is said and done. But that might not happen until Greensboro. Sure, Florida State still has two Quad 1 road opportunities left on its schedule, at Clemson and Notre Dame, but neither of those teams is what you’d call a marquee opponent.

With the loss, Louisville drops to the three line, trailing a trio of teams from its former conference, the Big East. The Creighton Bluejays, one of the hottest teams in the country, ranks just above the Seton Hall Pirates — currently leading the Jays by one game — and the Villanova Wildcats, who are a game and a half out of first.

The concept of “body of work” again becomes relevant as we reach the four line, as three of the four teams present lost in the past week. The exception: the top No. 4, the Kentucky Wildcats, who sit two games up in the SEC race after six consecutive wins. However, the Oregon Ducks lost at Arizona State, the new Pac-12 leader, before winning a second consecutive overtime decision over the Arizona Wildcats; the Penn State Nittany Lions fell twice; and Colorado followed up a Thursday victory over USC by being swept by a UCLA squad that’s inexplicably back in the at-large race.

Penn State is probably the most controversial choice here, but the Nittany Lions’ 7-5 record in Quad 1 games and five top-30 victories give them the edge when compared to the teams on seed line No. 5. By the way, that group includes a former three seed, the West Virginia Mountaineers, whose Big Monday loss at Texas was their fifth in their last six outings. Note that Shaka Smart’s team is also back in the bubble picture, even though the Longhorns don’t yet appear among today’s “first eight out” group.

But Texas could find itself in that group on Friday, as the margins near the cut line are still remarkably narrow, as I’ll discuss after today’s full bracket and rundown.

Today’s full seed list

1. Midwest Region (Indianapolis)

Omaha, Nebraska (Fri./Sun.)

1. Kansas (Big 12) vs. *16. Saint Peter’s (MAAC)/North Carolina A&T (MEAC)

8. Houston vs. 9. Saint Mary’s

Sacramento, California (Fri./Sun.)

↑5. Iowa vs. *12. Liberty (ASUN)

↑4. Colorado vs. 13. Stephen F. Austin (Southland)

St. Louis, Missouri (Thu./Sat.)

↑6. BYU vs. **11. NC State/Arkansas

↑3. Creighton vs. ↓14. UC Irvine (Big West)

Greensboro, North Carolina (Fri./Sun.)

↑7. Texas Tech vs. *10. Indiana

2. Duke vs. 15. Little Rock (Sun Belt)

4. East Region (New York)

Sacramento (Fri./Sun.)

1. San Diego State (MW) vs. ↓16. Austin Peay (OVC)

↓8. LSU vs. ↓9. Xavier

Omaha (Fri./Sun.)

↑5. Arizona vs. ↓12. Cincinnati (American)

4. Penn State vs. ↓13. Vermont (Amer. East)

Albany, New York (Thu./Sat.)

6. Ohio State vs. ↓11. Rhode Island

3. Seton Hall (Big East) vs. 14. Hofstra (CAA)

Cleveland, Ohio (Fri./Sun.)

↓7. Marquette vs. ↑10. Virginia

2. Dayton (A 10) vs. ↓15. Wright State (Horizon)

2. South Region (Houston)

St. Louis (Thu./Sat.)

1. Baylor vs. *16. St. Francis (Pa.) (NEC)/Prairie View A&M (SWAC)

↑8. Arizona State (Pac-12) vs. ↓9. Rutgers

Tampa, Florida (Thu./Sat.)

5. Michigan State vs. 12. Northern Iowa (MVC)

↑4. Kentucky (SEC) vs. *13. Akron (MAC)

Cleveland (Fri./Sun.)

↑6. Michigan vs. ↓*11. Wichita State/Stanford

3. Louisville vs. ↓14. New Mexico State (WAC)

Greensboro (Fri./Sun.)

↓7. Butler vs. *10. Utah State

2. Maryland (Big Ten) vs. ↑15. Montana (Big Sky)

3. West Region (Los Angeles)

Spokane, Washington (Thu./Sat.)

1. Gonzaga (WCC) vs. *16. Radford (Big South)

8. Illinois vs. 9. Florida

Spokane (Thu./Sat.)

↓5.West Virginia vs. 12. Yale (Ivy)

4. Oregon vs. 13. North Texas (C-USA)

Albany (Thu./Sat.)

↓6. Auburn vs. ↑11. ETSU (SoCon)

3. Villanova vs. ↑14. South Dakota State (Summit)

Tampa (Thu./Sat.)

7. Wisconsin vs. *10. Providence

2. Florida State (ACC) vs. ↓15. Colgate (Patriot)

Rundown

Bids by conference: 10 Big Ten, 7 Big East, 5 Pac-12, 5 ACC, 5 Big 12, 5 SEC, 3 AAC, 3 WCC, 2 A 10, 2 MW, 22 one-bid conferences

Last four byes: Virginia, Utah State, Providence, Rhode Island

Last four in: Wichita State, Stanford, NC State, Arkansas

First four out: Alabama, Oklahoma, UCLA, Richmond

Next four out: Mississippi State, USC, Memphis, Georgetown

Lowest-ranked NET at-large: NC State (53)

Highest-ranked NET exclusion: Purdue (36)

New today (11/68): Akron, Arkansas, Indiana, Liberty, NC State, North Carolina A&T, Providence, Radford, St. Francis (Pa.), Stanford, Utah State

Leaving today: Bowling Green, Furman, Georgetown, Norfolk State, North Florida, Oklahoma, Purdue, Richmond, Robert Morris, USC, Winthrop

Bubble, bubble toil and trouble

This Tuesday’s projection features a whopping six new at-large teams, which is a remarkable amount of churn this late in the season.

While seven of the eight names in the “first four out” and “next four out” groups have been around for most of the season, UCLA is making its first appearance of the season, another testament to how close the margins are in the bubble picture and how quickly things can change. While the Bruins’ NET ranking of 76 is a little low for selection and their other advanced metrics also lag — ranging from 60th in Sagarin to 100th in ESPN’s BPI — they’re racking up an impressive collection of quality wins in an improved Pac-12. Mick Cronin’s squad is currently 5-5 in Quad 1 games, with a season sweep of Colorado and road win at Arizona. Three sub-100 losses hurt, as does a defeat to 96th-ranked North Carolina, but the Bruins close with three games in Los Angeles against at-large candidates. Those contests mean UCLA will have a lot to say when it comes to determining the Pac-12 tournament’s top seed.

I’ll be back on Friday with a big bubble update for the penultimate weekend of the regular season. In the meantime, you can check out my nightly TV previews on Blogging the Bracket and listen to my bracketology interviews on the College Basketball Coast to Coast podcast and SB Nation Radio’s Pushing the Odds with Matt Perrault.