NCAA basketball rankings: Baylor No. 1 for third straight week

For the third straight week, the Baylor Bears are your No. 1 team in NCAA men’s basketball. The Bears’ win streak jumped to 18 this week as Scott Drew’s squad notched convincing victories over Iowa State and TCU. Baylor’s three-week stretch in the top spot is second only to Gonzaga’s four-week stint at No. 1.

Gonzaga held steady at No. 2, followed by no change with No. 3 Kansas and No. 4 (and undefeated) San Diego State. Louisville bumped up one spot to No. 5 after the defending champion Virginia Cavaliers got a much needed resume win over Florida State this week. FSU dropped to No. 8 following the loss, and will face struggling UNC next.

The Big East notables struggled a little this week with then-No. 8 Villanova, No. 10 Seton Hall, and No. 16 Butler all dropping home games.

Auburn and Maryland made the biggest jumps this week as both teams climbed six spots in the rankings. The Tigers vaulted to No. 11 after taking out Kentucky (who fell two spots to No. 15), and the Terps jumped into the top 10 at No. 9 thanks to wins against Indiana and Iowa.

Only two teams dropped out this week — Wichita State and Rutgers — making room for Creighton (No. 21) and Arizona (No. 23) to join the party.

Here are the full rankings: