NCAA basketball rankings: Baylor No. 1 for third straight week

Baylor holding steady amidst college basketball craziness.

By Caroline Darney
NCAA Basketball: Texas Christian at Baylor Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

For the third straight week, the Baylor Bears are your No. 1 team in NCAA men’s basketball. The Bears’ win streak jumped to 18 this week as Scott Drew’s squad notched convincing victories over Iowa State and TCU. Baylor’s three-week stretch in the top spot is second only to Gonzaga’s four-week stint at No. 1.

Gonzaga held steady at No. 2, followed by no change with No. 3 Kansas and No. 4 (and undefeated) San Diego State. Louisville bumped up one spot to No. 5 after the defending champion Virginia Cavaliers got a much needed resume win over Florida State this week. FSU dropped to No. 8 following the loss, and will face struggling UNC next.

The Big East notables struggled a little this week with then-No. 8 Villanova, No. 10 Seton Hall, and No. 16 Butler all dropping home games.

Auburn and Maryland made the biggest jumps this week as both teams climbed six spots in the rankings. The Tigers vaulted to No. 11 after taking out Kentucky (who fell two spots to No. 15), and the Terps jumped into the top 10 at No. 9 thanks to wins against Indiana and Iowa.

Only two teams dropped out this week — Wichita State and Rutgers — making room for Creighton (No. 21) and Arizona (No. 23) to join the party.

Here are the full rankings:

AP Poll - Week 14

Rank Team Conference Previous Rank
Rank Team Conference Previous Rank
1 Baylor Big 12 1
2 Gonzaga WCC 2
3 Kansas Big 12 3
4 San Diego State Mountain West 4
5 Louisville ACC 6
6 Dayton A-10 7
7 Duke ACC 9
8 Florida State ACC 5
9 Maryland Big Ten 15
10 Villanova Big East 8
11 Auburn SEC 17
12 Seton Hall Big East 10
13 West Virginia Big 12 12
14 Oregon Pac-12 11
15 Kentucky SEC 13
16 Michigan State Big Ten 14
17 Iowa Big Ten 18
18 LSU SEC 22
19 Butler Big East 16
20 Illinois Big Ten 19
21 Creighton Big East NR
22 Penn State Big Ten 24
23 Arizona Pac-12 NR
24 Colorado Pac-12 20
25 Houston AAC 21
Others receiving votes: Texas Tech 66, Marquette 31, Ohio State 19, Tulsa 19, Rhode Island 18, Northern Iowa 17, Wichita State 17, BYU 14, Rutgers 12, Stanford 7, Stephen F. Austin 3, Yale 1, Winthrop 1, Michigan 1, Virginia 1, Bowling Green 1

