Louisville women’s basketball coach Jeff Walz won’t stand for sexist Twitter slander

Jeff Walz reminds us that yes, actually, lots of people give a s—t about women’s basketball.

By Caroline Darney
Louisville women’s basketball coach Jeff Walz clapping during a game.

The Louisville women’s basketball team is currently ranked No. 5 in the country, sporting an impressive 21-2 record on the season. The Cardinals are coming off their second loss of the season after stumbling at home against Florida State Thursday night.

Against the Seminoles, the usually high-scoring Cards struggled in the first half, putting up just 17 points. Local WDRB reporter Rick Bozich pointed this out on Twitter at the break:

As is unfortunately to be expected, despite the calendar certainly reading “2020” at the top, Bozich’s tweet was met with the usual sexist nonsense one finds on the internet.

“A good time to remember that no one gives a shit about women’s sports,” one Twitter user responded.

Well, lucky for us, Louisville head coach Jeff Walz had time for the haters after the game.

In 12 home games this season, Louisville is averaging 8,100 fans in attendance at the KFC Yum! Center. That’s first in the ACC, ahead of just Notre Dame (7,637). As for Walz’s claim, the ladies are outdrawing seven of the ACC men’s teams currently:

  • Florida State
  • Notre Dame
  • Clemson
  • Wake
  • Miami
  • Georgia Tech
  • Boston College

I’m willing to give him the benefit of the doubt and say that maybe Louisville’s game against the US Women’s National Team on Feb. 2 pushed them ahead of Virginia Tech and Pitt in the season averages.

The Yum! Center can hold 22,090 fans for basketball per its website, and the Cardinals are averaging a little more than 16,000 for men’s games this season.

I am extremely here for Coach Walz.

