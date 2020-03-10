How Covid-19 is affecting March Madness

As fear over Covid-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, grows across the world, the universities and local governments preparing to host college basketball games for March Madness are taking their own precautions. Conference tournament season is already in full swing in gyms across the country, while the NCAA tournament kicks off March 17-18 in Dayton, Ohio.

The NCAA said it will make a decision on how to carry on in the coming days.

Statement on COVID-19 and NCAA championship events: https://t.co/KAphcvmwjz pic.twitter.com/6a9Yuu0rcQ — Inside the NCAA (@InsidetheNCAA) March 10, 2020

This is what we know so far about how college basketball is responding to Covid-19.

The Ivy League has canceled its conference tournament

The Ivy League has decided to cancel the League's upcoming Basketball Tournaments and implement highly-restrictive, in-venue spectator limitations for all other upcoming campus athletics events.



» https://t.co/Y4nEjbsh0N pic.twitter.com/8zsrweXVXo — The Ivy League (@IvyLeague) March 10, 2020

The Ivy League has decided to send its regular-season champions, Yale, to the NCAA tournament rather than play a conference tournament. This is the way the Ivy League used to always determine its champion, with the regular-season winner going to the NCAAs until the league adopted a conference tournament format in 2017.

Harvard, which was set to host the tournament, was going to be the No. 2 seed in the field even after beating Yale twice during the regular season. The Crimson also won the Ivy League regular season the last two years but failed to make the NCAA tournament after losing in the conference tournament.

The ACC tournament will go on as scheduled

The ACC Tournament will go on as scheduled, per a release from the ACC. pic.twitter.com/GMeAQzIZ1q — Bennett Conlin (@BennettConlin) March 10, 2020

The 2020 ACC tournament will go on as planned in Greensboro, with fans in the stands and games happening on the court. The only thing changing for the ACC tournament will be media availability, which will take place in a different building or in designated other areas.

The Pac-12 tournament will go on as planned

The Pac-12 today issued the following update & statement on the upcoming men's basketball tournament. Full update & FAQ related to coronavirus (COVID-19) available below.



Update & FAQ ➡️ https://t.co/JexIrEJYQQ#Pac12Hoops — Pac-12 Conference (@pac12) March 10, 2020

The Big West tournament will go on, but no spectators will be allowed

The Big West Conference has announced that the league's basketball tournaments will be played without spectators as a precaution for preventing the spread of the COVID-19 virus.



» https://t.co/I0PtYUIqTP pic.twitter.com/Wkh8esQhzg — Big West Conference (@BigWestSports) March 10, 2020

The MAC tournaments will be closed to the general public

Official statement regarding upcoming MAC Men's and Women's Basketball Tournament pic.twitter.com/reCRnnd0ML — #MACtion (@MACSports) March 10, 2020

Stony Brook has suspended ticket sales for the America East tournament

TO ALL FANS:



Ticket sales to tonight's contest have been suspended. If you already bought one, your admission will be honored. If you have not, you can view the game on ESPN+.@stonybrooku students: your admission is still free with a valid student ID. pic.twitter.com/yVu5SrroL4 — Stony Brook MBB (@StonyBrookMBB) March 10, 2020

As Stony Brook faces Hartford in the America East tournament, the school as suspended ticket sales for fans who have not already purchased them. Previously purchased ticket will be honored. The school has already released information on a precautionary quarantine initiative.

Ohio’s governor has recommended no fans at March Madness games

Just in: Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has recommended there be NO spectators allowed for indoor sports activities, including high school, college and professional teams — Matt Wright Fox 8 (@mattwrighttv) March 10, 2020

The First Four is hosted in Dayton every year. Cleveland is also hosting a regional this year. Will fans be allowed at games?

We’ll keep you updated.