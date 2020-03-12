The NCAA has canceled the men’s and women’s 2020 college basketball tournaments out of fear of Covid-19, the league announced Thursday afternoon. The NCAA has canceled all remaining winter and spring championships other than basketball, too.

“The decision is based on the evolving Covid-19 public health threat,” the NCAA said in a statement, “our ability to ensure the events do not contribute to the spread of the pandemic, and the impracticality of hosting such events at any time during this academic year given ongoing decisions by other entities.”

The NCAA’s decision comes after the NBA and MLS opted to suspend their leagues for minimally 30 days, NHL and NWHL have suspended their seasons, and MLB has canceled spring training and pushed back Opening Day. Earlier on Thursday, NCAA conference tournament games were canceled as well.

The 2020 season will mark the first year since 1939 that no NCAA basketball tournament will be played.