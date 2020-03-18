 clock menu more-arrow no yes
SBNation.com homepage

Filed under:

The final men’s college basketball poll has Kansas on top

The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic cut the season short.

By Caroline Darney
NCAA Basketball: Texas Christian at Kansas William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports

The 2019-20 college basketball season came to an abrupt close thanks to continued concerns about the global coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic. We didn’t get all of the conference tournaments or any of the NCAA tournament as a result, but the AP released one final poll of the season on Wednesday, March 18.

Kansas completed the season with four-straight weeks in the No. 1 position, followed by No. 2 Gonzaga and No. 3 Dayton. San Diego State joined Gonzaga and Dayton as the only other team with just two losses, and the Aztecs finished the season at No. 6. There was only one change in the top 10 as Villanova and Duke swapped spots between No. 10 and No. 11, giving the Big East two top-10 teams with Creighton sitting at No. 7.

Florida State ended up at No. 4, the highest ranked ACC team. No. 11 Duke, No. 14 Louisville, and No. 16 Virginia were all ranked in the final poll. The reigning champion Cavaliers finished the season on an eight-game winning streak.

The Big East matched the ACC with four ranked teams, but the Big Ten finished with six teams in the top 25.

No teams fell out of the rankings from last week, which is understandable with fewer games played.

Here are the full rankings:

AP Poll - Final

Rank Team Conference Previous Rank
Rank Team Conference Previous Rank
1 Kansas Big 12 1
2 Gonzaga WCC 2
3 Dayton A-10 3
4 Florida State ACC 4
5 Baylor Big 12 5
6 San Diego State Mountain West 6
7 Creighton Big East 7
8 Kentucky SEC 8
9 Michigan State Big Ten 9
10 Villanova Big East 11
11 Duke ACC 10
12 Maryland Big Ten 12
13 Oregon Pac-12 13
14 Louisville ACC 15
15 Seton Hall Big East 16
16 Virginia ACC 17
17 Wisconsin Big Ten 18
18 BYU WCC 14
19 Ohio State Big Ten 19
20 Auburn SEC 20
21 Illinois Big Ten 21
22 Houston AAC 22
23 Butler Big East 24
24 West Virginia Big 12 22
25 Iowa Big Ten 25
Others receiving votes: Stephen F. Austin 78, East Tennessee State 66, Providence 63, Michigan 62, Utah State 36, Saint Mary’s 33, Penn State 21, Arizona 7, Rutgers 6, Richmond 6, USC 4, New Mexico State 4, Texas Tech 3, UCLA 2, Vermont 2, Purdue 1, Belmont 1, Liberty 1, Utah 1

Next Up In College Basketball

Loading comments...