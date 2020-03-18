The final men’s college basketball poll has Kansas on top

The 2019-20 college basketball season came to an abrupt close thanks to continued concerns about the global coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic. We didn’t get all of the conference tournaments or any of the NCAA tournament as a result, but the AP released one final poll of the season on Wednesday, March 18.

Kansas completed the season with four-straight weeks in the No. 1 position, followed by No. 2 Gonzaga and No. 3 Dayton. San Diego State joined Gonzaga and Dayton as the only other team with just two losses, and the Aztecs finished the season at No. 6. There was only one change in the top 10 as Villanova and Duke swapped spots between No. 10 and No. 11, giving the Big East two top-10 teams with Creighton sitting at No. 7.

Florida State ended up at No. 4, the highest ranked ACC team. No. 11 Duke, No. 14 Louisville, and No. 16 Virginia were all ranked in the final poll. The reigning champion Cavaliers finished the season on an eight-game winning streak.

The Big East matched the ACC with four ranked teams, but the Big Ten finished with six teams in the top 25.

No teams fell out of the rankings from last week, which is understandable with fewer games played.

Here are the full rankings: