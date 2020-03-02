NCAA basketball men’s rankings: Dayton keeps climbing

We are nearing the end of the regular season of college basketball and there’s still a lot of movement in the AP Poll. The Kansas Jayhawks stayed at No. 1 for the second straight week after taking care of Kansas State in the rematch of a game that featured a brawl earlier in the season. Fellow Big-12 team Baylor dropped from No. 2 to No. 4 after losing to TCU on the road, leaving room for Gonzaga to move up one spot to No. 2.

Obi Toppin and the Dayton Flyers kept cruising with wins over George Mason and Davidson, moving up to No. 3. One-loss San Diego State stayed put at No. 5 to round out the top five. Kentucky jumped two spots to No. 6, with Florida State, Seton Hall, Maryland, and Louisville filling out the top-10.

Duke fell from No. 7 to No. 12 after falling to reigning champion Virginia in Charlottesville, and the Cavaliers rejoined the rankings at No. 22. Tony Bennett’s squad is rounding into form at the right time as they are in the midst of a six-game win streak (and have won nine of the last 10).

The Big Ten has a ridiculous eight teams in the rankings this week, and — despite heavy criticism of the strength of the league this year — the ACC comes in second with four ranked teams.

Three teams — West Virginia, Colorado, and Texas Tech — all fell out of the rankings this week.

Here is the full poll: