NCAA men’s basketball rankings: Dayton is eyeing a No. 1 seed

Things are maybe becoming a little clearer in college basketball after the conclusion of the regular season. No. 1 Kansas has been the most dominant in recent weeks, keeping its hold on the top spot in the AP poll for the third straight week. The Jayhawks won the Big 12 regular-season title and will be the top seed when the tournament starts Wednesday.

Gonzaga and Dayton stayed at Nos. 2 and 3, respectively, and Florida State jumped to No. 4 after clinching the ACC regular-season crown and No. 1 seed in the conference tournament. Baylor fell one spot to No. 5 after losing to West Virginia, and the Bears have now lost three of their last five games.

San Diego State dropped its second game of the season in the Mountain West tournament title game against Utah State, and the Aztecs slipped to No. 6 as a result. Creighton, Kentucky, Michigan State, and Duke round out the top 10.

Two Big Ten teams — Penn State and Michigan — dropped out of the polls this week, but the Big Ten still had a poll-leading six teams ranked. The ACC and Big East each had four ranked teams. West Virginia (No. 23) and Butler (No. 24) joined the rankings.

The Pac-12 has just one team ranked, but don’t sleep on Oregon at No. 13. Payton Pritchard and the Ducks have won four straight games, and won the regular season outright. They have the No. 7 offense according to KenPom, but the No. 75 defense.

Here are the full rankings: