NCAA men’s basketball rankings: Dayton is eyeing a No. 1 seed

Kansas holds steady at No. 1 for third straight week.

By Caroline Darney
NCAA Basketball: Kansas at Texas Tech Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Things are maybe becoming a little clearer in college basketball after the conclusion of the regular season. No. 1 Kansas has been the most dominant in recent weeks, keeping its hold on the top spot in the AP poll for the third straight week. The Jayhawks won the Big 12 regular-season title and will be the top seed when the tournament starts Wednesday.

Gonzaga and Dayton stayed at Nos. 2 and 3, respectively, and Florida State jumped to No. 4 after clinching the ACC regular-season crown and No. 1 seed in the conference tournament. Baylor fell one spot to No. 5 after losing to West Virginia, and the Bears have now lost three of their last five games.

San Diego State dropped its second game of the season in the Mountain West tournament title game against Utah State, and the Aztecs slipped to No. 6 as a result. Creighton, Kentucky, Michigan State, and Duke round out the top 10.

Two Big Ten teams — Penn State and Michigan — dropped out of the polls this week, but the Big Ten still had a poll-leading six teams ranked. The ACC and Big East each had four ranked teams. West Virginia (No. 23) and Butler (No. 24) joined the rankings.

The Pac-12 has just one team ranked, but don’t sleep on Oregon at No. 13. Payton Pritchard and the Ducks have won four straight games, and won the regular season outright. They have the No. 7 offense according to KenPom, but the No. 75 defense.

Here are the full rankings:

AP Poll - Week 19

Rank Team Conference Previous Rank
1 Kansas Big 12 1
2 Gonzaga WCC 2
3 Dayton A-10 3
4 Florida State ACC 7
5 Baylor Big 12 4
6 San Diego State Mountain West 5
7 Creighton Big East 11
8 Kentucky SEC 6
9 Michigan State Big Ten 16
10 Duke ACC 12
11 Villanova Big East 14
12 Maryland Big Ten 9
13 Oregon Pac-12 13
14 BYU WCC 15
15 Louisville ACC 10
16 Seton Hall Big East 8
17 Virginia ACC 22
18 Wisconsin Big Ten 24
19 Ohio State Big Ten 19
20 Auburn SEC 17
21 Illinois Big Ten 23
22 Houston AAC 21
22 West Virginia Big 12 NR
24 Butler Big East NR
25 Iowa Big Ten 18
Others receiving votes: Stephen F. Austin 75, Providence 66, East Tennessee State 59, Michigan 53, Penn State 42, Utah State 40, Saint Mary’s 9, Arizona 7, Liberty 6, USC 6, Richmond 5, Northern Iowa 4, UCLA 4, New Mexico State 4, Rutgers 4, Texas Tech 3, Vermont 2, LSU 2, Purdue 1, Belmont 1, Mississippi State 1, Florida 1

