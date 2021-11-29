ACC/Big Ten Challenge 2021: Schedule, scores for men’s, women’s basketball

The ACC/Big Ten Challenge has become one of the most anticipated events on the college basketball calendar before the start of the postseason. For the 23rd straight season, teams from the ACC and Big Ten will square-off in a showcase of some of the best teams the country.

The ACC won the challenge each of the first 10 years of its existence on the men’s side, but the Big Ten enters the event in 2021 looking for its third straight victory. The ACC still holds a 12-7-3 advantage all-time since the ACC/Big Ten Challenge started in 1999.

The men’s ACC/Big Ten Challenge features 14 games this season, and all of them will be broadcast by ESPN. Duke headlines the event after upsetting No. 1 Gonzaga last week in Las Vegas. The Blue Devils are led by Paolo Banchero, the freshman forward who could become the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. Purdue is the top representative from the Big Ten this year. Sophomore guard Jaden Ivey is emerging as one of the country’s top perimeter players, and could be a lottery pick come June.

The women’s ACC/Big Ten Challenge also returns in 2021 after taking off last year. The women’s version of the event started in 2007, and the Big Ten had never won it until 2019. The ACC holds a 9-1-3 record all-time on the women’s side.

We’ll keep you updated on the schedule, results, and overall scoreboard for the 2021 ACC/Big Ten Challenge. Here are the matchups, with all start times in ET.

ACC/Big Ten Challenge men’s schedule 2021

Monday, Nov. 29

Iowa at Virginia, 7 p.m., ESPN2

Notre Dame at Illinois, 9 p.m., ESPN2

Tuesday, Nov. 30

Minnesota at Pitt, 7 p.m., ESPNU

Indiana at Syracuse, 7 p.m., ESPN2

Clemson at Rutgers, 9 p.m., ESPN2

Florida State at Purdue, 7:30 p.m., ESPN

Northwestern at Wake Forest, 9 p.m., ESPNU

Duke at Ohio State, 9:30 p.m., ESPN

Wednesday, Dec. 1

Louisville at Michigan State, 7:15 p.m., ESPN

Nebraska at NC State, 7:15 p.m., ESPNU

Virginia Tech at Maryland, 7:15 p.m., ESPN2

Miami at Penn State, 9:15 p.m., ESPNU

Michigan at North Carolina, 9:15 p.m., ESPN

Wisconsin at Georgia Tech, 9:15 p.m., ESPN2

ACC/Big Ten Challenge women’s schedule

Wednesday, Dec. 1

North Carolina at Minnesota, 9 p.m., BTN

Nebraska at Wake Forest, 7 p.m., ACCNX

Ohio State at Syracuse, 8 p.m., ACCN

Georgia Tech at Purdue, 7 p.m., BTN

Rutgers at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m., ACCN

Virginia Tech at Wisconsin, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 2

Florida State at Illinois, 8 p.m.

NC State at Indiana, 7 p.m., ESPN2

Iowa at Duke, 9 p.m., ESPN

Miami at Maryland, 8 p.m., BTN

Michigan at Louisville, 7 p.m., ESPN

Notre Dame at Michigan State, 6 p.m., BTN

Northwestern at Clemson, 8 p.m., ACCN

Penn State at Boston College, 6 p.m., ACCN

ACC/Big Ten Challenge scoreboard

The ACC leads the men’s series 12-7-3 all-time.

The ACC also leads the women’s series 9-1-3 all-time.