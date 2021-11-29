ACC/Big Ten Challenge 2021: Schedule, scores for men’s, women’s basketball

The ACC/Big Ten Challenge has become one of the most anticipated events on the college basketball calendar before the start of the postseason. For the 23rd straight season, teams from the ACC and Big Ten will square-off in a showcase of some of the best teams the country.
The ACC won the challenge each of the first 10 years of its existence on the men’s side, but the Big Ten enters the event in 2021 looking for its third straight victory. The ACC still holds a 12-7-3 advantage all-time since the ACC/Big Ten Challenge started in 1999.
The men’s ACC/Big Ten Challenge features 14 games this season, and all of them will be broadcast by ESPN. Duke headlines the event after upsetting No. 1 Gonzaga last week in Las Vegas. The Blue Devils are led by Paolo Banchero, the freshman forward who could become the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. Purdue is the top representative from the Big Ten this year. Sophomore guard Jaden Ivey is emerging as one of the country’s top perimeter players, and could be a lottery pick come June.
The women’s ACC/Big Ten Challenge also returns in 2021 after taking off last year. The women’s version of the event started in 2007, and the Big Ten had never won it until 2019. The ACC holds a 9-1-3 record all-time on the women’s side.
We’ll keep you updated on the schedule, results, and overall scoreboard for the 2021 ACC/Big Ten Challenge. Here are the matchups, with all start times in ET.
ACC/Big Ten Challenge men’s schedule 2021
Monday, Nov. 29
Iowa at Virginia, 7 p.m., ESPN2
Notre Dame at Illinois, 9 p.m., ESPN2
Tuesday, Nov. 30
Minnesota at Pitt, 7 p.m., ESPNU
Indiana at Syracuse, 7 p.m., ESPN2
Clemson at Rutgers, 9 p.m., ESPN2
Florida State at Purdue, 7:30 p.m., ESPN
Northwestern at Wake Forest, 9 p.m., ESPNU
Duke at Ohio State, 9:30 p.m., ESPN
Wednesday, Dec. 1
Louisville at Michigan State, 7:15 p.m., ESPN
Nebraska at NC State, 7:15 p.m., ESPNU
Virginia Tech at Maryland, 7:15 p.m., ESPN2
Miami at Penn State, 9:15 p.m., ESPNU
Michigan at North Carolina, 9:15 p.m., ESPN
Wisconsin at Georgia Tech, 9:15 p.m., ESPN2
ACC/Big Ten Challenge women’s schedule
Wednesday, Dec. 1
North Carolina at Minnesota, 9 p.m., BTN
Nebraska at Wake Forest, 7 p.m., ACCNX
Ohio State at Syracuse, 8 p.m., ACCN
Georgia Tech at Purdue, 7 p.m., BTN
Rutgers at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m., ACCN
Virginia Tech at Wisconsin, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 2
Florida State at Illinois, 8 p.m.
NC State at Indiana, 7 p.m., ESPN2
Iowa at Duke, 9 p.m., ESPN
Miami at Maryland, 8 p.m., BTN
Michigan at Louisville, 7 p.m., ESPN
Notre Dame at Michigan State, 6 p.m., BTN
Northwestern at Clemson, 8 p.m., ACCN
Penn State at Boston College, 6 p.m., ACCN
ACC/Big Ten Challenge scoreboard
The ACC leads the men’s series 12-7-3 all-time.
The ACC also leads the women’s series 9-1-3 all-time.
