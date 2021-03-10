Big Ten Tournament 2021: Bracket, schedule, scores, teams, and more

After a long year of waiting and a lot of questions around how and if a season would even happen, the Big Ten tournament is finally here. Last year’s tournament was cancelled as a result of the impending coronavirus pandemic, but we’re back and ready for some great action.

The top of the bracket is loaded with three top-5 ranked teams nationally, led by Michigan as the No. 1 seed. They’ll potentially square of with 4-seed Purdue in the quarterfinals, while the option for another Illinois-Iowa matchup on the other side of the bracket.

As of the most recent SB Nation bracket, there are nine Big Ten teams in the Big Dance. Maryland, Michigan State, and Rutgers are all hanging in the 10/11 seed line and could probably do with a win or two to cement their position. Ohio State enters the tournament on a four-game skid, but are still widely considered a two-seed.

When it comes to must-see players, Iowa’s Luka Garza and Illinois’ Ayo Dosunmu are considered the two front-runners for National Player of the Year.

The Format

The top 10 teams receive first-round byes and the top four teams receive double-byes to the quarterfinals. Teams are seeded by record within the conference, with a tiebreaker system to seed teams with identical conference records.

The Bracket & Schedule

Here is the full tournament bracket and day-by-day schedule. Game times subject to change. We’ll be updating it with results along the way. All games will be on the Big Ten Network until the semifinals, with the final three games taking place on CBS. The second game in each session will start 25 minutes after the conclusion of the first game.

Round 1: Wednesday, March 10 (All times ET)

Game 1: No. 13 Minnesota 51, No. 12 Northwestern 46

Game 2: No. 11 Penn State 72, No. 14 Nebraska 66

Round 2: Thursday, March 11

Game 3: No. 8 Maryland 68, No. 9 Michigan State 57

Game 4: No. 5 Ohio State 79, No. 13 Minnesota 75

Game 5: No. 7 Rutgers 61, No. 10 Indiana 50

Game 6: No. 6 Wisconsin 75, No. 11 Penn State 74

Quarterfinals: Friday, March 12

Game 7: No. 1 Michigan 79, No. 8 Maryland 66

Game 8: No. 5 Ohio State 87, No. 4 Purdue 78

Game 9: No. 2 Illinois 90, No. 7 Rutgers 68

Game 10: No. 3 Iowa 62, No. 6 Wisconsin 57

Semifinals: Saturday, March 13

Game 11: No. 5 Ohio State 68, No. 1 Michigan 67

Game 12: No. 2 Illinois 82, No. 3 Iowa 71

Championship—Sunday, March 14

Game 13: Championship Game: No. 2 Illinois 91, No. 5 Ohio State 88